Apple iOS 12.3.1 released with fixes for VoLTE bug, issue in Messages

Apple has rolled out iOS 12.3.1 update for iPhone and iPad users. The update brings with it general bug fixes, in addition, to fix for an issue relating to VoLTE calls as well as Messages, and more. The update is 879.5MB in size and can be downloaded over a Wi-Fi connection.

Apple iOS 12.3.1 update brings bug fixes for iPhone and iPad as well as fixes for specific issues as well. For instance, the fix for an issue that can prevent making or receiving VoLTE calls has been included in the update. It also includes fix to prevent Report Junk link from appearing in Messages threads from unknown senders.

Apple iOS 12.3.1 also fixes an issue that could prevent the Report Junk link from appearing in Messages threads from unknown senders. A user can manually check for the iOS 12.3.1 update by heading to Settings > General > Software Update. As already mentioned, the update can only be downloaded via a Wi-fi connection and not the mobile data.

Apple iOS 12.3.1 update follows last week’s iOS 12.3 update, which includes support for AirPlay 2-enabled TV, one-tap playback for movies and TV shows and improvements for Apple Music, CarPlay, Apple TV Remote app, and fixes problems with Wi-Fi calling. iOS 12.3 update also brings with it a revamped Apple TV app.

Meanwhile, Apple is gearing up to host WWDC, its annual developer conference from June 3 to June 7. The event will be held in the McEnery Convention Centre on San Jose, California and the keynote will start from 10 AM PT, which is 10:30 pm in India.