Apple iOS 12.1.4 fixes FaceTime bug, company to compensate 14-year who discovered it

Apple has released an iOS and macOS update, which fixes the FaceTime privacy bug that was highlighted last week. According to a report on The Verge, Apple will also be offering some compensation to the 14-year old who first discovered the bug.

The new iOS 12.1.4 update is now available on iPhones from 5s and later, iPad Air and later as well as iPod Touch sixth generation. All iOS users should install the security update on their phone, given that it fixes a major privacy flaw in the FaceTime app from Apple.

Apple has also rolled out macOS 10.14.3 as well since the bug was also present on FaceTime on macOS Mojave. Apple’s Continuity feature allows users to take FaceTime and regular audio calls on their iPhone on the Mac as well. There’s also an update for the Shortcuts app on iOS from Apple.

The report on The Verge adds that Apple has decided to compensate Grant Thompson, the boy who discovered the bug. Apple has also credited him with the discovery, and told the news website that they were compensating the Thompson family and “providing an additional gift to fund Grant Thompson’s tuition.”

The company has not revealed the exact amount it will be paying to the family. However, Apple’s policy of offering a bounty for discovery of bugs is currently only for iOS and not macOS.

A report on Wall Street Journal had highlighted how the 14-year old has discovered the bug while using FaceTime to set up a Fortnite gaming session with friends. Later his mother, Michelle Thompson informed Apple about the bug and also asked them to fix it as well. She also tweeted about this.

The bug on FaceTime allows users to snoop or listen in to the other side, without the receiver being aware that they were audible to the other side.

All users had to do was make a call on FaceTime to their contact, and in the middle add their own number to convert this into a group conversation. Even if the other party had not picked up the call, it was shown that they were part of the call, and the other side could listen to the conversation.

Apple later apologised for the software glitch and said it would roll out the bug fix soon. The company had also disabled Group FaceTime to prevent anyone from misusing the flaw.