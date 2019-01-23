Apple iOS 12.1.3 rolls out, fixes issues in Messages and audio distortion on iPad Pro

Apple has started rolling out iOS 12.1.3 update for all iPhone and iPad users. The new update comes with some important bug fixes for problems impacting Messages, photos, CarPlay and the issue of audio distortion on the new iPad Pro (2018).

The iOS 12.1.3 update is around 334.5MB in size, though if you have not installed the previous few iOS updates the size could be higher. Apple has also rolled out updates for watchOS, macOS Mojava and tvOS.

Users can simply go to their iPhone or iPad’s Settings App, followed by General and then tap on software update option in this list. The iOS 12.1.3 update should be visible on their device. Alternately they can plug their iPhone or iPad into a Mac or PC and install the update via iTunes.

Users will need WiFi to install the update on their iPhone or iPad. There is also the option to turn on automatic updates, and these will then get installed later at night when the iPhone or iPad is connected to WiFi.

According to the details, Apple’s iOS 12.1.3 update will fix an issue with Messages which was affecting scrolling through photos in the Details view. The update will also address a problem photos were stripped of artefacts after being sent from the Share Sheet.

Apple is also correcting an audio distortion issue on the new iPad Pro (2018), which would take place when using an external audio input device.

Finally, this update will solve the problem of iPhone XR, iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max disconnecting from CarPlay systems unexpectedly. The new update should resolve that bug for users who have faced the problem on their CarPlay systems.

The iOS 12.1.3 update also comes with fixes for the HomePod speaker from Apple. This will fix an issue where the HomePod would restart on its own and a problem where Siri would stop listening to the user on the device.

Apple has also rolled out macOS Mojave 10.14.3 update. The update comes with improvements for “security, stability, and compatibility” of Mac devices.

It also comes with an update for enterprise content, which says that “when making a file-sharing connection that uses a valid Kerberos TGT to authenticate, users are no longer prompted to enter credentials.”

Further, Apple has released watchOS 5.1.3 for users, which is 76.1 MB in size. The update only says it comes with improvements and bug fixes. The company has also rolled out tvOS 12.1.2 for users.