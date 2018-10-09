Apple iOS 12.0.1 is out to fix iPhone XS charging issue, Bluetooth problem

Apple iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max charging issue is fixed with the new iOS 12.0.1 update.

Apple has rolled out iOS 12.0.1 update which is around 157.5 MB in size to fix the iPhone XS charging issue. The update also comes with bug fixes. After the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max went on sale from September 21, some users reported that they were facing issues with regard to charging on the devices. Users would plug their iPhone XS or iPhone XS Max for charging, but it would not reflect that the device was charging.

The iPhone XS charger issue was highlighted by YouTuber Lewis Hilsenteger who runs the Unbox Therapy Channel. The latest iOS 12 also fixes some other issues for users. For instance, Apple says it will resolve a problem that could cause iPhone XS devices to rejoin Wi-Fi network at 2.4 Ghz, instead of the 5Ghz band.

Apple iOS 12.0.1 update is now ready for download.

It will also restore the original position of the “?123” keys on the iPad keyboard. It will also fix an issue where subtitles might not appear in some video apps. Finally the update is also fixing an issue where Bluetooth could become unavailable for some users.

Apple iPhone 5s and above users are eligible for the iOS 12 and higher updates. Apple iPad Air and higher, iPad Mini 2, 3 are also eligible. Apple iPod Touch 6th generation users can also upgrade to iOS 12 and its future variants.

Users can go to Settings on their iPhone or iPad, followed by General>Software Update, and check for the update. A WiFi connection is needed to install the update on the device. Users can also turn on Automatic Updates option and then the iPhone or iPad will try and install the update later at night.

According to recent reports, Apple’s iOS 12 has seen a better reception than iOS 11 and appears to be on more devices than the previous variant. However, Apple is yet to release the official numbers. The company has promised iOS 12 will not make older devices like iPhone 6s, iPhone 6 slower, which has been a common complaint when users upgrade to the newer version.

Reports have also said that in iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max, the camera appears to be applying a skin smoothing effect, almost like a filter. According to one tweet, Apple is looking into the issue. This could be a software issue due to too much noise correction, and Apple might fix it in future updates.

