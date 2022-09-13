Apple’s new toggle lets iOS users uninstall security updates

In June this year, Apple announced it will bring a new security tool to the iPhone, iPad and Mac called Rapid Security Response. While the tech giant did not into details during the event, it will enable users to install security updates seamlessly without having to fully update the device. Now, an updated support document from Apple suggests that users will be able to remove Rapid Security Response updates.

To do so, users just have to open the Settings app, tap on General and head over to the About section. Tap on the iOS version and they will see a ‘Remove Security Update’ option.

In addition to removing the Rapid Security Response update, users also have the option to turn off the updates. However, Apple has not made it clear why someone should uninstall security updates.

So it seems like the Rapid Security Responses are removable until they are baked into the next iOS update. pic.twitter.com/xAcHCHuIPS — Aaron (@aaronp613) September 12, 2022

While it might come in handy if a security update messes up your work-related app, we advise you to not turn off Rapid security response updates considering the rise in cyberattacks and looking at how Apple has patched some serious security vulnerabilities in the last few months.

If you do happen to turn off the automatic security updates, you will have to wait for iOS updates to get those security patches or install them sometime later.

Reportedly, the system is also coming to the upcoming macOS Ventura, but there’s no word if users will be able to roll back the updates on the operating system.