Apple could release foldable iPhone in the near future: Report

Apple could be secretly working on a foldable iPhone, which will be radically different from the existing iPhone design. Apple could be secretly working on a foldable iPhone, which will be radically different from the existing iPhone design.

Apple may develop a foldable iPhone to take on Samsung’s Galaxy X in the near future. Citing an unnamed source, The Korea Times reports Apple is working on a foldable iPhone but the device won’t be out any time soon. The source was quoted as saying,”Apple is attempting to release new iPhones with enhanced features next year and it is eyeing developing foldable iPhones, which will come several years later”.

We have been hearing that Apple could be secretly working on a foldable iPhone, which will be radically different from the existing iPhone design. In March, a Bank of America Merrill Lynch analyst Wamsi Mohan (via CNBC) wrote a foldable iPhone could become a reality. In the note, Mohan said the foldable iPhone, when folded, would be as big as a tablet, imagining a device that would combine smartphone and tablet functionality together. The analyst claimed that Apple is “working with suppliers on a foldable iPhone” that could hit the market in 2020.

Also read: Apple’s first foldable iPhone could release in 2020: Analyst

There have been rumours that Apple could team up with South Korea’s LG to build a foldable iPhone. It is said that a bendable iPhone could be available as soon as 2020. Foldable phones are going to be the next big thing in the smartphone industry. Several companies, including the South Korean major Samsung, is working on foldable smartphones for years. According to The Korean Herald, Samsung showed off the Galaxy X to select industry partners at CES 2018. It’s anticipated that Samsung will begin production of the Galaxy X towards the end of 2018, followed by a global launch at CES 2019. It’s rumoured that the company plans to manufacture the Galaxy X in the vicinity of 100,000.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd