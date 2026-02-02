Apple’s first foldable iPhone might be a flip-style device instead of book design: Report

With Apple widely rumoured to enter the foldable smartphone market this year, speculation is intensifying over the form factor that the company will choose for its first-ever foldable.

Though previous reports hinted at a book-style foldable, the iPhone maker is currently exploring a square, clamshell-style foldable phone, according to Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman. In the latest edition of his Power On newsletter, Gurman said that Apple is looking into a smaller foldable and further suggested that the Cupertino-based tech giant is optimistic about the success of its first foldable iPhone. It may also have follow-up plans ready to capitalise on the potential demand generated for its first foldable, as per Gurman.