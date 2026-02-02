Apple’s first foldable iPhone might be a flip-style device instead of book design: Report

News reports also suggested that Apple is prioritising its premium iPhone models while delaying the basic iPhone 18 launch to 2027 amid rising memory prices and supply-chain constraints.

By: Tech Desk
3 min readNew DelhiFeb 2, 2026 02:08 PM IST
Galaxy Z Flip 5Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5. (Image used for representational purposes only/Express Image)
With Apple widely rumoured to enter the foldable smartphone market this year, speculation is intensifying over the form factor that the company will choose for its first-ever foldable.

Though previous reports hinted at a book-style foldable, the iPhone maker is currently exploring a square, clamshell-style foldable phone, according to Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman. In the latest edition of his Power On newsletter, Gurman said that Apple is looking into a smaller foldable and further suggested that the Cupertino-based tech giant is optimistic about the success of its first foldable iPhone. It may also have follow-up plans ready to capitalise on the potential demand generated for its first foldable, as per Gurman.

Previous reports had suggested that Apple had created prototypes of the iPhone in this form factor. However, Gurman said that the clamshell-style foldable iPhone is only “under consideration” right now and is “far from guaranteed to reach the market.”

If Apple ultimately decides to launch a smaller foldable iPhone, it will potentially be going up against existing options on the market such as Samsung’s latest Galaxy Z Flip 7 and Motorola’s revamped Razr foldable.

Also Read | Apple’s second-largest acquisition isn’t about the iPhone, but entering a market it hasn’t set foot in yet

In his newsletter, Gurman further said that Apple was initially considering a larger foldable that opens like a book. It was estimated to be roughly the size of an iPad. However, the company reportedly faced several issues in developing such a large foldable device and subsequently decided to delay the unconfirmed launch of the book-style iPhone to 2029, as per Gurman.

No iPhone 18 this year?

News reports suggest that Apple is prioritising production and shipment of its three highest-end iPhone models ​for 2026 while delaying the rollout of its standard ‌model amid supply-chain constraints.

The two non-foldable models will be launched with upgraded ‍cameras and larger displays in the second half of 2026, according to a report by Japanese daily Nikkei Asia. The standard iPhone 18, on the other hand, is expected to be shipped in the second half of 2027, the report said.

The purported move comes amid rising cost of memory chips and materials. By focusing on optimising resources and maximising revenue and profits from premium ‌devices, Apple could also be looking to minimise production risks posed by the more complex industrial techniques of developing a foldable device.

 

Live Blog
