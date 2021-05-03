Apple may launch its first foldable iPhone in 2023, predicts analyst Kuo

Apple is predicted to manufacture between 15 million and 20 million foldable iPhone units in 2023 though the company has not confirmed when the device will launch(AP Photo/Alan Diaz, File)

Apple is speculated to release a new foldable iPhone with an 8-inch flexible OLED display sometime in 2023, according to well-known analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who posted some details about the same in a new note to investors. The iPhone-maker plans 15-20 million units for 2023 for the foldable device, according to Kuo.

The first foldable iPhone could come with an 8-inch QHD+(3,200 x 1,800), states MacRumors, which first reported on the analyst’s note. This would effectively mean that the foldable iPhone will sport a higher resolution display compared to Samsung’s Galaxy Fold, which has a 7.3-inch screen with a 2152 x 1536 pixels resolution at the moment.

According to Kuo, Samsung Display will be the exclusive supplier for the foldable iPhone’s screen. He also predicts that the iPhone maker might end up being the big winner in the foldable phone space given it will see shipments cross 15-20 million units.

Kuo is also predicting that going forward the foldable device will blur lines between traditional smartphones, tablets and laptops. Given Apple’s “cross-product ecosystems and hardware design advantages,” he expects, Cupertino to emerge as the “biggest winner in the new foldable device trend.”

While Apple has so far not entered the foldable space, there have been plenty of leaks and rumours talking about a foldable iPhone in the past. Kuo had himself said back in March that Apple might launch a 7.5-inch to 8-inch foldable in 2023, if the company can overcome production issues related to the advanced technology this year.

Unlike Samsung, Xiaomi, Huawei and other players, Apple not entering the foldable space so far is not surprising. Apple typically takes its own time before it introduces a new form of technology, and spends a much longer duration in developing and perfecting upcoming technology.