Tuesday, Sep 06, 2022

Apple ‘Far Out’ September 7 iPhone 14 event: How to watch livestream, best options

Apple is expected to unveil the iPhone 14 series along with updated iPad lineup and the Watch Series 8 during the September 7 event. Here's how to watch the livestream.

Apple September event, Apple event 2022

Apple is set to reveal the iPhone 14 series on September 7 tomorrow at the ‘Far out‘ event. Apple is hosting this event in person after two years– the last two iPhone launches were online only given the situation with Covid– on its Cupertino campus. The Apple event will be live-streamed as well on the official Apple website and on its YouTube channel. For those who wish to watch the Apple iPhone 14 launch, here’s where you can do so.

Apple Event ‘Far Out’: Timing

Apple’s ‘Far Out’ Event is taking place at 10.00 am PST (Pacific Standard Time). For India-based viewers, this means a late night at 10.30 pm. Apple’s keynotes are typically two hours or so long, so we expect the event to go on till 12.00 am or 12.30 am. But Apple usually keeps it to the point with these launches, so don’t be surprised if it gets wrapped up in one and a half hours or so.

Apple iPhone 14 livestream: Best option for iOS, macOS and iPadOS users

The official Apple website is the best option for those users who have an Apple device be it an iPhone or iPad or MacBook. Apple users can stream the event directly on the official Apple website. You can stream the event on the Safari browser from the Apple website. Users can also watch the event on the Apple TV app, which is part of most Apple devices.

Apple iPhone 14 livestream: Non-Apple users

Apple’s event can also be seen on its official YouTube channel. The event is scheduled for tomorrow at 10.30 pm IST. We have embedded the link below.

Apple ‘Far Out’ Event: What else to keep in mind

Apple’s event will focus on the iPhone 14 series, the new Apple Watch Series 8, a new Apple Watch Pro and AirPods Pro 2.  Apple is reportedly ditching the iPhone mini in favour of a new model which might be named iPhone 14 Max or iPhone 14 Plus. While the non-pro variants are expected to be powered by the A15 Bionic chipset, the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone Pro Max will feature the A16 chipset. Apple will also announce the Watch Series 8 with a new design, large battery, larger screen and other features.

First published on: 06-09-2022 at 10:05:34 am
