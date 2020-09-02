Apple fall 2020 event: When is it, and what can we expect?

Apple is rumoured to hold its fall event in October this year. (Image credit: EverythingApplePro)

Rumours of an October Apple event is all over the place, but the company hasn’t confirmed the date yet. But in the age of social media, it is hard for any company to keep anything under wraps – and Apple is no exception. If the company’s recent track record is any indication, Apple likes to hold a splashy event in the fall. Now whether Apple holds its fall event in September or October is less significant. What’s more important is the lineup of devices that will be shown to the world for the first time. We are expecting four new iPhones, over-ear headphones, updated HomePod, along with potential updates to the Apple Watch and iPad. Let’s a closer look at what’s likely coming up– and what’s not.

Four new iPhone 12 models

Apple is expected to launch four new iPhones this year, including a 5.4-inch iPhone 12, a 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Max, a 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Pro, and a 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro Max. The new iPhones will have flat edges, similar to the iPad Pro and iPhone 4. The Pro models continue to offer three cameras, whereas the regular models will reportedly sport two cameras. The iPad Pro’s LiDAR scanner — which accurately detect distances and improve AR apps – will be available on both iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max. All four models are said to come with 5G support and OLED displays. The iPhone 12 lineup will be powered by the A14 processor. The iPhone 12 models will start at $649 and go up to $1,449.

Apple is bringing sleep tracing to Apple Watch. Apple is bringing sleep tracing to Apple Watch.

Apple Watch Series 6

Like previous years, Apple will also launch a new Apple Watch model this fall. Details are limited, but we know that the upcoming Apple Watch Series 6 would come with a faster S6 processor chip and possibly a W4 chip. We also expect better water resistance as well as sleep tracking and blood oxygen monitor. Apple has added sleep tracking to watchOS 7, so the next Apple Watch will support this feature. Alongside the Apple Watch Series 6, a low-cost model could be announced. The device will likely replace the Apple Watch Series 3.

The next-generation HomePod will be smaller and cheaper. (Image of HomePod for representation) The next-generation HomePod will be smaller and cheaper. (Image of HomePod for representation)

HomePod Mini

One Apple product that is in serious need of refresh is the HomePod. As Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman recently reported, Apple is gearing up to launch a cheaper alternative to the HomePod. The new model is said to keep the same design and aesthetics as the original HomePod. but would be smaller and less powerful. The new HomePod would reportedly retail between $150 and $200.

AirPods Studio, the first Apple over-ear headphones, will ditch the Beats name. AirPods Studio, the first Apple over-ear headphones, will ditch the Beats name.

AirPods Studio

The hotly anticipated Apple Studio, a pair of over-ear headphones, could be announced this year. They are rumoured to cost around $349 and they will have active noise cancellation. The headphones will reportedly be able to detect how they are being worn. The announced headphones will have a modular design and will be available in two colour options and two material choices, including a leather model. Some say the AirPods Studio will mimic one of Sennheiser’s expensive headphones, though that’s just a rumour for now. AirPods will be aimed at Sony’s flagship WH-1000XM4 and Bose 700 headphones.

Apple has been working on a Tile-like tracking tag, dubbed AirTags. Apple has been working on a Tile-like tracking tag, dubbed AirTags.

AirTags

Apple is also working on a device called AppleTags. AirTags are rumoured to be round-shaped, tracking tiles with Bluetooth connectivity that can be used to find lost items — similar to Tile. As expected, AirTags will be deeply integrated with iOS and will work with Apple’s “Find My” app. AirTags will be reportedly sold with a keychain and leather sleeve bundled in the box.

Expect the next iPad Air to look close to the iPad Pro. (Image credit: Nandagopal Rajan/ Expect the next iPad Air to look close to the iPad Pro. (Image credit: Nandagopal Rajan/ Indian Express

iPad Air 4

Finally, reports suggest Apple is working on a brand new version of its popular iPad Air that will supportedly look like the iPad Pro. The new iPad Air will apparently feature an “all-screen” design, USB-C, Touch ID on the side, four speakers, A14X chipset, and 11-inch display. Think the iPad Air 4 as the iPad Pro but cheaper. Reports have indicated that the iPad Air 4 would start at $499.

You have to wait a bit longer for the next-generation Apple TV. You have to wait a bit longer for the next-generation Apple TV.

Apple TV will arrive in 2021

A new Apple TV is on the way but doesn’t get too excited. Apple will launch a new Apple TV model with a faster processor and a new remote with a find my remote feature, but that it may not arrive until 2021. The existing Apple TV is popular among Apple fans, but has not seen an update since 2017. We expect Apple to launch a new Apple TV model in the spring of next year. The new model will likely focus on gaming.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd