Apple expects LCD iPhone models to drive majority sales in 2018: Report

Apple is expecting its LCD iPhone models to make up majority of iPhone sales this year. (Image Source: AP) Apple is expecting its LCD iPhone models to make up majority of iPhone sales this year. (Image Source: AP)

Apple is expected to unveil three new iPhone models this year – two with OLED display and one with LCD screen. Now, a report on Wall Street Journal suggests Apple is expecting its LCD iPhone models to make up majority of iPhone sales this year. The report cites people involved in the Apple supply chain, who told the site that the company plans to use LCD display on its phone next year as well, keeping in mind the “consumers’ sensitivity to the price of smartphones.”

Also Read- Apple iPhone X Plus schematics leaked, hints at triple-rear camera for 2018

Apple reportedly wanted equal production of iPhone models with OLED and LCD display initially, but the development possibly comes on the heels of a weaker demand of iPhone X than the initial forecasts likely because of its higher price tag. In India, Apple iPhone X is priced at Rs 95,390 for 64GB model, while the higher-end 256GB storage model costs Rs 1,08, 930. Apple is said to retain at least one LCD-based iPhone model in its 2019 lineup with a lower price tag to ensure consumers also get an affordable option to choose from.

Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo of research firm TF International Securities expects that the new iPhone X with 5.8-inch OLED display to cost starting at $800-900 in the US, while iPhone X Plus with 6.5-inch OLED display could be priced somewhere between $900 and $1000. The 6.1-inch LCD iPhone model is rumoured to cost starting at $600-$700.

Also Read- Prices for Apple iPhone X series for 2018 leaked, iPhone X Plus to start at $999: Report

Kuo earlier revealed that the iPhone with 6.1-inch display will have an edge-to-edge front panel with a notch at the top for Face ID. The phone will likely feature an LCD panel instead of OLED display with aluminium frame rather than stainless steel surrounding the body. The phone is further tipped to sport single camera module instead dual-camera setup found on the iPhone X.

Reports have also suggest that Apple will likely incorporate an MLCD+ panel on the new iPhone model instead of ‘traditional’ LCD panel for a better experience. The LCD version is said to feature Face ID support instead of 3D Touch.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd