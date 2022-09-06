What to expect from Apple’s big iPhone 14 event tomorrow

A new iPhone 14 lineup will be showcased for the first time on Tuesday, September 7 at the company’s mega product launch event. A big question remains how much Cupertino will charge for the latest models at a time when soaring inflation has triggered fears of recession.

Insiders are predicting a price hike for the latest iPhone 14 series, though it is difficult to predict by how much. But there’s one side that claims even if Apple increases the prices of its newest iPhones the impact will be minimal on consumers’ wallets. Some analysts expect Apple to increase the price of the iPhone 14 Pro lineup by $100.

Consumers aren’t flush with cash as they used to be during the pandemic, but the saving grace for Apple is its loyal, affluent customers who can absorb the higher sticker prices of new iPhones.

Despite experts predicting a gloomy outlook on the economic front, Apple reportedly told suppliers to make at least 90 million units. That means Cupertino estimates that iPhone 14 demand will match that of the iPhone 13 last year. In a research note, analysts at Wedbush Securities predict high demand for the iPhone 14, estimating that 240 million out of 1 billion iPhone users worldwide have not upgraded their phones in over three and a half years.

Four iPhone 14 models

We expect to see four iPhone 14 models when Apple holds its first in-person event in Cupertino, California this week. This year, Apple will likely discontinue the “mini” model with 5.4-inch screen size, according to reports. Instead, that “mini” model will get replaced by a new “Max” or “Plus” whatever Apple ends up calling the device. The 6.7-inch iPhone will be positioned between the standard iPhone and the more expensive “Pro” model. Expect the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max to feature a slightly improved version of the existing A15 chip, longer battery life and an upgraded front-facing camera.

The Pro models are expected to get a maximum number of new features, including an upgrade to A16 processors, a 48-megapixel wide-angle lens (up from 12-megapixels), an improved ultra-wide angle lens with larger pixels, and maybe a new telephoto lens with a longer zoom. There is speculation that Apple might add an astrophotography mode in the iPhone 14, which seems to be teased in the “Far out” invite.

Apple could also add an always-on-screen mode to the Pro lineup for notifications, a feature that’s been there on Android phones for years. Cupertino may also add a satellite connectivity option to the high-end iPhone 14, though the feature would be intended for emergency use.

Three Apple Watch models

Apple is gearing up to launch three Apple Watch models this week. Last year, the Apple Watch Series 7 got a slightly larger display, but the look and feel of the device remained the same. Its successor, likely to be called the Series 8, will follow the same design. Having said that, Apple might add a new body temperature sensor in the new watches, which could help with fertility and sleep tracking.

But the biggest Apple Watch announcement could be a new “Pro” model with a bigger screen, extra durability, and more physical controls. Insiders claim Apple will take on Garmin, which is known for making high-end smartwatches aimed at professional athletes and hikers, with the Apple Watch Pro.

An updated Apple Watch “SE” could also be announced alongside the Apple Watch Series 8 and Apple Watch Pro. The current-generation Apple Watch SE starts at $329, but the next model could be priced even less. The new strategy might help Apple to target the updated Watch SE model for first-time users, especially kids.

What else is coming?

Apple is also likely to introduce the second-generation AirPods Pro at its “Far out” event. The AirPods Pro 2 might get a refreshed design, lossless audio support and other upgrades. Apple hasn’t launched a new AirPods Pro model since their launch in 2019. Sales of truly wireless earbuds are booming, but Apple faces pressure from both established players such as Sony and Bose and mass market players like BoAt and Noise.

During the event, Apple will also talk about iOS 16, which was first announced in June and has been in testing for months. Typically, Apple rolls out the latest update to iOS alongside the availability of new iPhones in mid-September.

Beyond new iPhones and Apple Watches, Cupertino could also announce new subscription services. The services business was the fastest growing segment for Apple during the last quarter. Apple has over 860 million paid subscribers across its services, which includes Apple Music, iCloud and Apple TV+.