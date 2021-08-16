When is the next Apple event? These new products could be coming this fall

Apple is set to host multiple events where it will launch various new devices with the first event set for September. The company is expected to launch new iPhones, Apple Watches, updated AirPods, revamped iPad mini, and the redesigned MacBook Pros as per a report by Bloomberg journalist Mark Gurman. Apple is expected to host an event in September where it is expected to launch the iPhone 13.

While Apple’s September event is said to focus on the launch of new iPhones, Apple Watches, and ‌AirPods‌, the new iPads and possible updates to some of the company’s services could be reserved for a second event. The company’s final event of the season is expected to focus on the launch of Apple’s MacBook Pros.

To recall, the iPhone 12 lineup was not announced until October last year because of the global health crisis and production constraints. The 2020 September event showcased new Apple Watches, iPads, and services.

This year, the company is speculated to return to its custom of announcing the launch of its yearly iPhone update in September, as per reports. The ‌iPhone 13‌ is said to come with an updated camera, better displays, and a smaller notch as per Gurman. Additionally, the iPhone 13 may come with the A15 chipset, and ProMotion with a 120Hz refresh rate for the Pro models.

Apple is also expected to launch various other devices at the event including AirPods, iPad mini, and Apple Watch. The company is expected to launch the AirPods with an updated design, an updated iPad mini with a larger display and improved performance, as well as the Apple Watch Series 7 with better displays and performance.

Apple’s next-gen 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros with M1X chip “should still go on sale by the time the current MacBook Pro hits its two-year anniversary.” as per Gurman.