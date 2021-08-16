scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, August 16, 2021
Must Read

When is the next Apple event? These new products could be coming this fall

Apple is set to host multiple events where it will launch various new devices with the first event set for September. Here is everything we know.

By: Tech Desk | Siliguri |
August 16, 2021 10:17:25 am
iPhone 13, Apple Watch Series 7, AirPods 3, iPad mini 6, more coming this fall Apple's September event is said to focus on the launch of new iPhones, Apple Watches, and ‌AirPods‌ (Image source: Apple)

Apple is set to host multiple events where it will launch various new devices with the first event set for September. The company is expected to launch new iPhones, Apple Watches, updated AirPods, revamped iPad mini, and the redesigned MacBook Pros as per a report by Bloomberg journalist Mark Gurman. Apple is expected to host an event in September where it is expected to launch the iPhone 13.

While Apple’s September event is said to focus on the launch of new iPhones, Apple Watches, and ‌AirPods‌, the new iPads and possible updates to some of the company’s services could be reserved for a second event. The company’s final event of the season is expected to focus on the launch of Apple’s MacBook Pros.

To recall, the iPhone 12 lineup was not announced until October last year because of the global health crisis and production constraints. The 2020 September event showcased new Apple Watches, iPads, and services.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Must Read |MacBook Pro could come with an Apple Pencil in the future, suggests new patent

This year, the company is speculated to return to its custom of announcing the launch of its yearly iPhone update in September, as per reports. The ‌iPhone 13‌ is said to come with an updated camera, better displays, and a smaller notch as per Gurman. Additionally, the iPhone 13 may come with the A15 chipset, and ProMotion with a 120Hz refresh rate for the Pro models.

Apple is also expected to launch various other devices at the event including AirPods, iPad mini, and Apple Watch. The company is expected to launch the AirPods with an updated design, an updated iPad mini with a larger display and improved performance, as well as the Apple Watch Series 7 with better displays and performance.

Apple’s next-gen 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros with M1X chip “should still go on sale by the time the current MacBook Pro hits its two-year anniversary.” as per Gurman.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Tech

Advertisement

Photos

Best AirPods case, Cute AirPods case, Marvel AirPods case, Superman AirPods case, Spiderman AirPods case, Jerry AirPods case, Fun AirPods case,
From Superman to Jerry: Check out the coolest AirPods cases you can buy

Best of Express

Must Read

Advertisement

Aug 16: Latest News

Advertisement