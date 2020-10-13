Apple iPhone 12 Launch Event 2020 LIVE Updates: Apple event timing

Apple Event 2020 Live Updates:

Apple iPhone 12 Launch Event 2020 LIVE Updates: Apple’s iPhone 12 launch event is set for today. The US-based tech giant is yet to officially reveal the name of the upcoming iPhones but rumours have revealed almost everything about the products that could launch at today’s virtual event. According to leaks and rumours Apple will launch four iPhones this year. The company usually launches three iPhones at its annual event.

As per rumours, Apple will launch four iPhone 12 models including iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max and iPhone 12 Mini with a 5.7-inch screen. The four new iPhone 12 models will range in size from 5.4-inches to 6.7-inches. All four models are expected to come with OLED displays as well as 5G support. The phones are said to feature Apple’s new high-performance A14 chipset and an upgraded camera. As far as pricing is concerned, the iPhone 12 series is expected to start at $699 and go up to $1099 for the Pro model.

The Apple launch event will begin at at 10 AM California time, from within the Apple Park. This translates to 10:30 PM IST. You will be able to stream the event live on Apple’s official website, from inside of the Apple TV app and on the company’s official YouTube channel.