Apple event is on September 10, but it is ‘By Innovation Only’

The next Apple event, where the new lineup of iPhones, Apple Watches and other devices will be launched, will be on September 10. Apple has sent out invites for the event to be held at the Steve Jobs Theatre in Cupertino’s new Apple Park campus.

This time the catchline, By Innovation Only, suggests the company will have some new features in the devices that are going to be launched. Reports and leaks so far suggest there will be three iPhones this time — iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max.

Based on the invite, people are guessing that Apple could bring back its old logo in some way. Others, meanwhile think the new phones could be in the colours depicted in the invite.

There should also be a new Apple Watch and maybe the latest version of the Apple TV as well. Everything else is in the realm of speculation.

With the new iPhones, Apple can be expected to launch its first triple camera set up and in that process, most probably, its first wide-angle lens. The wide-angle lens has been a constant fixture in all the triple camera set ups launched so far.

While it is unlikely that 5G will be a standard feature in the new iPhones, Apple is expected to add the capability for reverse wireless charging, especially for the AirPods. At WWDC 2019, Apple has already showcased the iOS 13 operating system that will run on the new iPhones.

Apple iOS 13 comes with the much-awaited dark mode feature, and redesigned apps like Reminders, Photos and more. Apple has also reworked Messages.