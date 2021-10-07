Buying Apple iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 mini for Diwali? Here’s how to claim free AirPods

Apple’s Diwali offer is live right now where users who plan to purchase the iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 mini can get a pair of AirPods for free. The Diwali offer is live on Apple’s official India website and only applies to these two iPhone models. Apple is also offering trade-in with Rs 9000 to Rs 46,120 off when users trade in an iPhone 8 or newer to get the iPhone 12 or 12 mini.

What is Apple’s free AirPods offer?

Apple is offering free AirPods with the iPhone 12, 12 mini. Users will be able to add the free AirPods with a regular wired charging case to their bag at the time of checkout when purchasing the new iPhone. Apple is also giving users an option to pick up the AirPods with Wireless charging case and AirPods Pro, but these are not for free. These are being offered at a heavily discounted price at the time of check out.

The AirPods with wireless charging case can be purchased for Rs 4000 extra. The MRP is listed as Rs 18,900. The AirPods Pro can be purchased by paying Rs 10,000 extra, though the MRP is Rs 24,900.

Can I get free AirPods with the iPhone 13?

No. As pointed out the offer is limited to the older iPhone 12, 12 mini models only. You can buy the AirPods at full price at the time of check out.

What else is Apple offering other than the free AirPods?

Apple is also offering personalised engraving will for free for select products. Users can get an engraving of emojis or text in English, Bengali, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Marathi, Tamil, and Telugu on the AirPods. The offer will be available for AirPods, and English engraving will be available only for the iPad and Apple Pencil.

Apple is also letting users ship selected products and accessories with a beautifully wrapped gift box and customised card, or a special message on the packing slip.