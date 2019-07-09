Apple could launch three OLED iPhones with 5G alongside ‘low-cost’ option in 2020: JP Morgan

As 5G services will become widely available in 2020, Apple is looking to launch iPhones with fast high-speed modems in 2020. JP Morgan analyst Samik Chatterjee says in a note to investors (via CNBC) that the Cupertino giant will launch as many as four new iPhones next year, complete with OLED displays, high-speed modems and virtual reality features.

Advertising

Chatterjee predicts Apple to launch four new iPhones next year. Three of the new iPhones are said to include OLED displays and 5G modem. The three OLED iPhones will carry a screen size of 5.4-inches, 6.1-inches and 6.7-inches. Two of the three iPhones will also include a ToF camera and built-in AR/VR features.

As far as the fourth iPhone is concerned, it is said to be the same size as the iPhone 8 but without OLED display or 5G modem. Chatterjee believes this could be the low-cost iPhone that’s expected to hit in 2020.

Also read: Smartphone jargon and terms explained: From OLED, USB-C to Widevine L1

Advertising

The analyst is bullish on Apple’s 2020 iPhone lineup, which could spur growth in the iPhone sales. JP Morgan predicts Apple will likely to sell 195 million iPhones in 2020, up from an estimated 180 million in 2019.

This isn’t the first time we’ve heard that Apple will drastically redesign its 2020 iPhone lineup. In fact, top Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has previously pointed out that the 2020 iPhones will feature advanced connectivity features, including 5G. According to Kuo, Apple will reportedly launch three iPhone models with OLED screens in 2020.

This year’s iPhone lineup, thought to be called iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Max and iPhone 11R, will bring minimal upgrades over current models. Rumour has it that Apple’s 2019 iPhones might include three cameras and a powerful A13 chipset. Apple generally unveils new iPhones in September.