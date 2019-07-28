Apple could launch new iPads this fall, EEC filings suggest

It appears that Apple might launch a new iPad later this year. The Cupertino company recently filed two more iPad models with the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC), including five additional models it has filed in the commission, reports MySmartPrice. The seven iPad models receiving certification include A2068, A2198, A2230, A2197, A2228, A2200 and A2232.

The filings indicate that all seven iPad models are likely to be launched sometime later this year, as they will ship with iOS 13. Keep in mind that Apple usually rolls out the latest version of iOS during fall, alongside the launch of the iPhone.

Interestingly, the new iPads have been grouped together with the model number A2200 and A2232. It’s likely that both tablets are more or less the same. If you recall, the previous iPad models (A2197 and A2228) filed with the commission were grouped under one listing and the other three (A2068, A2198 and A2230) in another. That means we might as many as three different models of the iPad later this year.

We don’t know much, but it seems that Apple might replace the 9.7-inch iPad with a 10.2-inch model. It’s worth noting that Apple recently launched a new iPad Mini and 10.5-inch iPad Air this year. Another theory suggests Apple could be developing the next-generation iPad Pros. Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo already expects the new iPad Pros will enter mass production in the fourth quarter of 2019 or the first quarter of 2020.

Of late, Apple is showing a lot of support for the iPad, which it thinks can replace a computer. At WWDC 2019, the company surprised the audience when it announced that the iPad will its own operating system called iPadOS. The new OS introduces a lot of new features that are exclusive to the iPad, including a desktop-class browsing experience, native support for USB accessories, improved multitasking, and much more.