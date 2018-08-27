Apple could launch iPhone with in-display Touch ID, hints patent

In-display Touch ID could come to iPhones in the near future, according to a recently filed patent. In-display Touch ID could come to iPhones in the near future, according to a recently filed patent.

Apple could launch an iPhone with an in-display Touch ID in the near future. Patently Apple has discovered a new Apple patent that describes an all-new method for biometric sensing on smartphones. The new solution would use cameras beneath the display. These cameras would then analyse your fingerprint as you place on the screen and determine whether you should be given access to unlock the phone.

The key to the solution is that how you place your fingerprint on the screen. The cameras analyse your fingerprints from different angles to create a 3D image. The technology, according to a patent, is fast and more accurate.

Smartphone manufacturers are exploring different biometric identification methods to improve security on the devices. Apple was one of the first companies to offer hardware-based biometric solution in the form of TouchID on its iPhones. Last year, however, the company retired TouchID in favour of FaceID. The iPhone X was the first iPhone to feature FaceID, which uses advanced 3D depth technology to scan the user’s face. Other makers do offer facial recognition-based solution on smartphones, but the existing technology is not as secure as Apple’s FaceID.

Meanwhile, other vendors including Vivo and Samsung are working on alternative biometric identification solutions. Vivo has launched a slew of smartphones in the market, featuring in-display fingerprint sensor. This type of sensor is placed under the screen, which also works wet and oily hands. Samsung is also rumoured to incorporate an in-display fingerprint fingerprint scanner on the Galaxy S10, the company’s next-generation phone rumoured to launch early next year.

