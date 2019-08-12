Apple could launch foldable iPhone or iPad in 2021: UBS analysts

Apple could launch an iOS device as early as 2021, according to analysts at UBS (via CNBC). But it could not be the iPhone as many speculated in the past, instead a folding iPad may get released first. Apple is aiming to release a foldable device in 2021.

Advertising

A team of analysts believes that the South Korean major Samsung “dominates” intellectual property filings for foldable display and is likely to lead in this space. UBS analysts think that Apple is keen on to make a foldable device next year, but a 2021 release date is more likely.

‘Cost is a big issue’

USB analysts major concern is the cost associated with developing a foldable device. The analysts said even if Apple considers a foldable iPhone or iPad the cost attached to the device will likely to high compared to a regular non-folding device. UBS recently conducted a survey and found that users were ready for a foldable smartphone. It also revealed that customers would be willing to pay $400 to $500 more for a foldable phone, but not $2000 as some of the folding phones cost.

‘Demand for foldable phones in China is high’

Based on the survey conducted by UBS, China appears to be one market where consumers are more interested in buying a foldable phone. If you recall, both Apple and Samsung targeted China when they launched larger-screen sized smartphones in the market. Many believe that Apple designed the iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus for the Chinese market.

Advertising

‘Early foldable phones have issues’

The first-generation of foldable phones aren’t perfect and Apple knows it. Earlier this year, Samsung and Huawei introduced foldable smartphones and both brands made a lot of hype. Unfortunately, both the Galaxy Fold and Mate X have off to a slow start. While the Galaxy Fold had technical issues and Huawei Mate X was delayed, though both phones are said to be made available in the coming weeks. For Apple, the bigger challenge is to launch a folding device at first shot without any issue.

‘Apple patents foldable phone’

Apple has been working on a foldable iPhone or iPad for a while now. Over the past few months, the company has filed a number of patents that shows that Apple is interested in folding devices. Look, a patent is just an idea Apple might want to implement but this is by no means a confirmation that the company is keen to launch such product in the market.