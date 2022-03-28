Apple could launch an iPad Pro with M2 chip this year

Apple is reportedly planning to launch an iPad Pro with the new M2 chip somewhere between September and November this year. During the Peek Performance event, the company unveiled the latest iPad Air with 5G support but missed out on an updated iPad Pro model.

In his latest Bloomberg ‘Power On’ newsletter, Mark Gurman notes that Apple could be spending about one and a half years to release an updated variant. Back in 2018, the company unveiled a new look for the iPad Pro with harder corners and super slim bezels. These changes were made to the existing iPad Pro 10.5, which came out in 2017.

Gurman expects Apple to follow a similar strategy here, where after launching the M1-equipped iPad Pros in May 2021, an updated model is due sometime between September and November 2022. He also notes that the 2022 iPad Pro will come with support for MagSafe charging.

A leak from the Chinese website, MyDrivers last year revealed a set of 3D renders for the iPad Pro 2022. They also listed some features and hardware details about the same – some of which aligned with Gurman’s previous claims. Apple had scrapped the glass backing for an aluminium back panel with the Apple logo.

The report also suggested that the new device would sport a similar design as the iPhone 13, with a triple-camera setup, slim bezels, and a display notch for the selfie camera. It is expected to launch in two sizes – 11-inch and 12.9-inch, with the main rear camera equipped with a LIDAR sensor, allowing for better augmented reality experiences.

At the time, Gurman had also noted that Apple could compete with Amazon by unveiling a larger 15-inch iPad. The speculation arises from his claim that the company is testing out bigger tablet screen sizes, ranging from 14 to 16-inches, albeit there is no guarantee that a bigger iPad would make its way to consumers.