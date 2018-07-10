Apple could discontinue iPhone X, iPhone SE later this year: Analysts

Apple could discontinue the iPhone X and iPhone SE later this year, according to a new report. Apple could discontinue the iPhone X and iPhone SE later this year, according to a new report.

Apple will likely to discontinue the iPhone X and iPhone SE as it plans to launch three new iPhone models later this year, according to analysts John Donovan and Steve Mullane from research firm BlueFin Research Partners (via 9to5Mac). The company will focus on the iPhone 9, iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Plus and perhaps the reason why it plans to discontinue the iPhone X and iPhone SE. Analysts expect there will be a high amount of “pent-up demand” for the upcoming iPhones due to the “lack of upgrade activity over the past few years”.

The analysts claim Apple is planning to manufacture 91 million units of its 2018 iPhones in the latter two calendar quarters of 2018. In fact, Apple is so optimistic about its 2018 iPhone lineup that it could increase production capacity to 92 million units during the first two quarters of 2019.

According to the report, Apple is expected to make 28 million units of iPhone 9, iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Plus in Q3 2018, 64 million units in Q4 2018, 46 million units in Q1 2019, and 46 million units in Q2 2019. The analysts further expect Apple will ship 20 million, 60 million, 45 million, and 40 million units of the 2018 iPhone for each of those quarters. They also believe that the iPhone 11 Plus will appeal to those users who found that the iPhone X was too small. The iPhone 9, on the other hand, will cater to those who are price conscious. Interestingly, Apple will continue to sell the iPhone 8 as it will cater to the low-end of the market.

Also read: Apple’s 2019 iPhone X could come with triple cameras: Report

The three iPhones are likely to be announced at Apple’s fall event in September. As per TF Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the 6.5-inch OLED iPhone 11 Plus is likely to be priced between $900 and $1000. As for the 5.8-inch OLED iPhone, Kuo predicts the device is expected to cost between $800 and $900. Finally, the analyst also believes that Apple could be working on a third iPhone that might come with an LCD display. This model will be priced between $600 and $700.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd