Apple could be working on 7th gen iPod Touch, 2019 iPhones to adopt Type C: Report

Apple could be working on the next-generation iPod Touch, according to an unconfirmed report from Japanese blog Macotakara. Citing supply chain sources, Macotakara claims that the 6th generation iPod Touch is finally getting a successor. The iPod Touch 6th generation continues to be the only iPod that runs Apple’s iOS, which gives access to millions of apps including Apple Music.

At one point in time, iPod was a major part of Apple’s business and has become a global success story. In 2006, Apple sold 39.41 million iPods. The Cupertino company last updated the iPod Touch in 2015 and remains the only iPod available in the market. The iconic iPod Classis was discontinued in 2014, while the iPod Nano and iPod Shuffle were pulled from retail shelves in 2017.

The same also claims that the 2019 iPhone lineup might make the switch to USB Type-C from its own proprietary Lightning connector. The company’s latest iPad Pro already uses USB Type-C over the Lightning port. However, the report notes that “those who are working on it said that it has not reached reference step, and if microUSB connector is continued to be employed has not been decided yet.”

Apple reportedly has three iPhones in the works for this year, including a successor to the iPhone XR. Citing people familiar with the matter, the Wall Street Journal reported that Apple plans to introduce triple cameras on the top-end model and a dual rear camera on the other two phones.