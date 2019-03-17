Apple could be working on 10.2-inch ‘iPad 7’, 10.5-inch iPad: Report

A new leak claims that Apple might be preparing to launch a 10.2-inch and 10.5-inch iPad this year. The information comes from the lesser-known tipster known as CoinX. However, they won’t get launched at the same time.

According to the leak, Apple would launch two new iPads in the market a 10.2-inch ‘iPad 7’ and 10.5-inch iPad. The former model, according to CoinX, will be a direct successor to the current-generation 9.7-inch iPad, while the latter one will be a completely new iPad.

At the moment, we do know the difference between the two models. However, it’s being said that the 10.5-inch iPad Pro will likely bridge the gap between the existing iPad and the iPad Pro.

Right now, the current generation 9.7-inch iPad is priced at $329 (Rs 22,628), while the iPad Mini 4 retails for $399 (Rs 27,516). Meanwhile, Apple charges $629 for the 2017 iPad Pro, the one that features a 10.5-inch display. The 11-inch iPad Pro starts at $799 (Rs 55,101) for the base model. Read our review of 12.9-inch iPad Pro here.

The leaker has revealed no other details about the devices. But, as per previous leaks, the 10.2-inch ‘iPad 7’ could be announced at Apple’s March 25 event in Cupertino, California. The said tablet will look similar to the 9.7-inch iPad, which was launched in 2018.

Both iPad 7 (10.2”) and the “new” iPad (10.5”, non-Pro) are coming. But not at the same time. — CoinX (@coiiiiiiiin) March 13, 2019

Speculation is rife that the new 10.2-inch iPad will reportedly feature a 3.5mm headphone jack, a Lightning port, and the bezels on the top and bottom. The second tablet device, the one with a 10.5-inch could launch in September alongside the iPhone 11. Expect the iPad to cost priced between $500 (Rs 34,891) and $550 (Rs 37,929).