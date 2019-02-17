Apple could announce red iPhone XS, XS Max in China this month: Report

The iPhone XS and XS Max could be getting PRODUCT (RED) versions soon. A Weibo post spotted by iPhonehacks.com claims that the Cupertino giant may launch the red coloured iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max in China as early as this month. The iPhone XS and XS Max are currently available in three colour shades: space grey, gold and silver.

Apple will likely call the model “China Red” and not the PRODUCT (RED) device, meaning red variants of the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max are aimed at the Chinese market. Though it’s unclear if Apple would release these special red variants of the iPhone XS and XS Max in other regions as well.

Last year, Apple launched the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus in the red colour scheme and a similar PRODUCT (RED) edition for the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus went on sale in 2017. Apple already retails a PRODUCT (RED) edition of the iPhone XR in the market.

In case you are not aware, Apple has been successfully selling the PRODUCT (RED) devices for the past couple of years. The idea behind launching the PRODUCT (RED) devices is to fight AIDS around the world. The initiative was founded by U2 frontman Bono in 2006 and as of last year, Apple had contributed $160 million to the fund.

It wouldn’t be a huge surprise if Apple launches the red coloured iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max in China sooner than expected. It is a known fact that sales of iPhones are down in China, the world’s second-biggest economy. Plus, the Chinese smartphone market as a whole is losing steam and that trade tensions between the US and China are making things even worse for the Cupertino company.