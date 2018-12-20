Apple confirms that some 2018 iPad Pros are slightly bent, says not a defect

Bendgate 2018 is real it would appear, but this time this is for the iPad Pro series. Apple confirmed to The Verge that some of the 2018 iPad Pros have a ‘slight bend’ in the aluminium chassis, and has called it a “side effect of the manufacturing process.”

According to the report on The Verge, Apple said the iPad Pro 2018 has a slight bend in the chassis, though it also promised this problem will not get worse over time, nor will it impact the iPad’s performance in any way. The report also notes that Apple does not consider this bend or curve a defect.

The report adds that the reason for the bend according to Apple is the “cooling process involving the iPad Pro’s metal and plastic components during manufacturing.” However, consumers are not so happy about the bend in their expensive new iPad Pro.

Keep in mind the iPad Pro starts at $799 for the 11-inch variant, while the bigger 12.9-inch model starts at $999, going up all the way to $1749 for the one with 1TB onboard storage. In India, the new iPads start at around Rs 71,900 and go up to Rs 1,57,900 for the 12.9-inch variant with 1TB storage.

Consumers had posted on social media and forums on MacRumors that their iPad Pro had a slight curve or bend, and this appeared to take place without any drop or fall or stress being applied to the iPad.

Some users have complained that overtime use of the iPad has caused the bend or curve to appear, though this is with normal, everyday use.

Earlier YouTuber JerryRigsEverything had done a video on the iPad Pro testing its durability and managed to snap it into two halves. In the video, the 2018 iPad Pro tablet cracked down right through the middle quite easily.

This is a standard test that the YouTuber applies across a variety of tech devices, including smartphones. He had blamed the issue on the compromised integrity of the product.