Apple confirms iOS 13 is now running on 50% of all iPhones, iPadOS reaches 33%

Apple has released iOS adoption numbers on its App Store support page that show iOS 13 is running over 50 per cent of compatible iPhones. The company says that 50 per cent of all iPhones and iPod Touches run iOS 13, while 33 per cent of iPad run iPadOS. Compared to iOS 12, iOS 13 is being adopted at the same speed as iOS 12 but is actually getting installed 3 times faster for iPhones introduced in the past four years, writes Joe Withuschek of iMore website.

The numbers, which were calculated by Apple on the number of visits to the App store, show that 55 per cent of all iPhones released in the last four years are running iOS 13. That would include the iPhone SE, iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone X, iPhone Xs, iPhone Xs Max, iPhone XR, iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro Max. 38 per of these devices are still running iOS 12 and 7 per cent are still earlier versions.

The company has also announced installed numbers of iPadOS, Apple’s latest iPad-specific software. As of October 15, 2019, 41 per cent of all iPad devices introduced in the last four years run iPadOS, whereas 51 per cent still use iOS 12 and 8 per cent use old versions. 33 per cent of all iPads are running iPadOS 13, followed by 51 per cent on iOS 12 and 16 per cent on old versions.

Apple recently released iOS 13.1.3 and iPad 13.1.3 for iPhones and iPads. The new update brings bug fixes and performance improvements. iOS 13.1.3 is the fourth update Apple has released since September 19’s iOS 13 release. The release notes say the update:

*Addresses an issue that could prevent a device from ringing or vibrating for an incoming call

*Fixes an issue that may prevent opening a meeting invite in Mail

*Resolves an issue where data in the Health app may not display correctly after daylight savings time adjusts

*Fixes an issue where Voice Memos recordings may not download after restoring from iCloud Backup

*Addresses an issue where apps might fail to download when restoring from iCloud Backup

*Fixes an issue that can prevent Apple Watch from pairing successfully

*Resolves an issue where notifications may not be received on Apple Watch

*Fixes an issue where Bluetooth may disconnect on certain vehicles

*Improves connection reliability of Bluetooth hearing aids and headsets

*Addresses launch performance for apps that use Game Center