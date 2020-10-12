Apple chooses 5G over 120Hz for its iPhone 12 Pro: Report

Apple iPhone 12 lineup will not come with high refresh rate displays according to a new report. (Image: EverythingApplePro)

Apple is expected to launch its iPhone 12 lineup via a virtual event on October 13. Earlier reports have suggested that the lineup will have four phones: iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max. There have been many contradicting reports regarding if the devices will come with a 120Hz display or not. Now according to a new report, the devices will not come with a 120Hz display due to Apple using 5G modems inside of the devices.

According to a new report by Jon Prosser, Apple is not implementing a 120Hz refresh rate in the iPhone 12 Pro. This is because Apple chose to implement 5G modems inside of the phone, which are comparatively more battery hungry than their 4G counterparts. Also, implementing a 120Hz display along with it would have put extra strain on the battery bringing the battery life down.

I’m told that 120hz not being implemented in iPhone 12 Pro is 100% about battery life. Hardware was more than capable — but it just eats through battery, and 5G drains enough battery by itself. It was basically a choice between 120hz or 5G, and they picked 5G. Rightfully so. — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) October 11, 2020

It is being said that Apple chose 5G because it will be easier to market faster Internet connectivity over the advantages of a 120Hz refresh rate display.

We can expect to see both technologies implemented in the 2021 iPhones as with time both 5G modems and OLED screens will improve and get less power-hungry.

To recall, according to an earlier report by the Fast Company, only the 6.7-inch iPhone will support the fastest mmWave 5G. All of the other models will support the Sub-6 type 5G, which offers lower speeds, but a wider range. Apart from this, it also stated that the 6.7-inch mmWave 5G variant will only be made available in the United States, South Korea and Japan, the rest of the world will get a variant with the Sub-6 type 5G modems.

