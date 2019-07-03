Apple brings new ‘FaceTime Attention Correction’ feature to iOS 13 developer beta 3

Apple has bundled a new FaceTime Attention Correction feature with the third beta of iOS 13, which is currently available for developers. This feature will help users improve eye contact during FaceTime calls according to the company. This feature has been rolled out as an opt-in feature, which means users can decide whether they want to enable it or not.

If you enable the feature, your device will help you correct your vision to help you look directly into the camera during FaceTime calls. To enable the feature you can head to Settings > FaceTime and then enable the FaceTime Attention Correction feature via a toggle located on the side.

According to the update notes of iOS 13 developer beta 3 patch notes, “Your eye contact with the camera will be more accurate during FaceTime Video calls.”

As of now, the feature is available only on iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max and iPhone XR. This is because the feature utilises software algorithms and the TrueDepth camera setup to correct eye contact during FaceTime calls.

After this, the company is expected to expand the availability of this feature to iPhone X and the latest iPad Pro models in the coming future. This is because all of these devices come with a TrueDepth camera setup on the front.

Not all features introduced in iOS beta make it to the general release of iOS. So keep in mind that there’s a chance that the FaceTime Attention Correction feature might not come with the final release of iOS 13.