Apple begins assembling affordable iPhone SE (2020) in India

Apple has started assembling its iPhone SE (2020) in India. (Image credit; Nandagopal Rajan/Indian Express)

Apple’s contract manufacturing partner Wistron has started assembling the current-generation iPhone SE at its Bengaluru facility. With the iPhone SE (2020) now being assembled in India, consumers can expect the phone to hit retail shelves and online channels soon. Wistron also assembles iPhone XR in its Bangalore plant. Taiwan-based Wistron, first began assembling previous-generation iPhone models in 2017.

The local production of the second-generation iPhone SE indicates that Apple’s seriousness towards India, which is the world’s second-largest smartphone market. By assembling iPhone SE locally in India will help Apple avoid 20 per cent of import duty that the Indian government levies on imported smartphone units.

First introduced in April this year, the iPhone SE (2020) is Apple’s most affordable smartphone in its current iPhone lineup. It starts at Rs 42,500, making it far more accessible to users compared to the iPhone 11 which is priced over Rs 60,000. The iPhone SE has many features as the expensive iPhone 11, but the design language is similar to the iPhone 8.

It is powered by Apple’s A13 processor, which is used in the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro Max. The faster processor means the phone will run all apps and games that the company’s flagships are capable of. Other features of the iPhone SE include a home button with Touch ID, IP67 water and dust resistance, wireless charging, and a single camera.

Apple currently commands less than 2 per cent of market share in India’s smartphone market, though its performance in the high-end segment has been on the upswing. The company plans to launch its first flagship store in India in the coming months. In addition, Apple is expected to launch its first online store this year.

