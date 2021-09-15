Apple announces new iPad 9th Gen, iPad mini: Price in India, what’s new

Apple today announced the new Apple iPad and iPad Mini. The new tablets, which are more affordable versions of the new iPad Pro that the brand announced earlier this year now feature improved specifications and other features. Here’s a look at what’s new.

Apple iPad mini

The new iPad mini comes with a new 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display and will be available in four colours. It is now powered by Apple’s A15 Bionic chipset which the brand claims can deliver up to 80 per cent faster performance. There is also a USB Type-C port on the bottom for more functionality and compatibility on the go.

For connectivity, the new iPad mini is also equipped with 5G support and can now support much faster data speeds in supported regions. The tablet also supports Apple Pencil (Gen 2) and adds new camera modules that now support the brand’s signature Center Stage feature.

The new iPad mini also gets a Touch ID enabled power button on the top. Center Stage uses AI during video conferences to zoom and pan when you’re moving around. Center Stage also accommodates more users if they happen to join you in the frame.

Apple iPad 9th Gen

Apple also announced a new update to its classic 10.2-inch iPad. The 9th Gen iPad now comes with the Apple A13 Bionic chip and Apple claims it retains its all-day battery life. The new chip offers 20 per cent higher performance and a Neural Engine that powers machine learning capabilities like real-time translation in iPadOS 15.

The iPad 9th Gen also gets the Center Stage feature and a new upgraded ambient light sensor enabling its True Tone feature with automatic colour temperature adjustment. Storage options go from 64GB all the way to 256GB.

Pricing and availability

The new iPad Mini starts at Rs 46,900 for the Wi-Fi models while cellular models are available starting at Rs 60,900. The tablet is available in 64GB and 256GB configurations and comes in pink, starlight, purple, and space gray finishes. You can order the new iPad Mini from today in select regions and orders will start shipping from September 24.

The pricing for the Apple iPad 9th Gen starts at Rs 30,900 for the Wi-Fi models and Rs 42,900 for the cellular models. Available for order starting today, the new iPad will begin shipping on September 24 as well.