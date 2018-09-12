Apple announces iPhone XS, XS Max with A12 Bionic chipset

The iPhone XS has a 5.8-inch screen, while the iPhone XS Max comes with a 6.5-inch display. The iPhone XS has a 5.8-inch screen, while the iPhone XS Max comes with a 6.5-inch display.

Apple has announced the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max at its fall event in Cupertino, California. The two new iPhones look identical to last year’s iPhone X. Like the iPhone X, the 5.8-inch iPhone XS and 6.5-inch iPhone XS Max are equipped with a TrueDepth camera for FaceID and dual cameras on the back. The iPhone XS starts at Rs 99,900, while the iPhone XS Max starts at $109,900. They will be made available in India, starting September 28 in space grey, silver and a new gold finishes. The phones will come in three capacities: 64GB, 256GB, and 512GB.

The iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max are water-resistant, storage up to 512GB, and come with OLED Super Retina displays and stereo speakers. Inside, users will find the A12 Bionic chip, which Apple said, is the most powerful the company has ever included in an iPhone. Both phones let you unlock by scanning and recognizing your face.

Apple also announced a new smartwatch, the Series 4. The new model will ship with better health features and better fitness tracking. The screen is 30 per cent larger than last year’s Series 3.

iPhone XS and XS Max Specifications

5.8-inch OLED (458ppi) and 6.5-inch (458ppi) with OLED HDR display

A12 Bionic chip, 7nm nanometer) processor

Dual camera 12MP wide and telephoto lenses, 7MP front camera

iPhone XS is claimed to last 30 minutes longer than iPhone X; iPhone XS Max claims 1.5 hours longer than the iPhone X

Dual-SIM card support through e-SIM technology

IP68 water-resistance rating

Stereo sound

iOS 12

Gold, Silver and Space Grey colour finishes

