Apple and Samsung both are interested in making 5G tablets

5G devices and networks are in nascent stages, and the rollout to the public is much slower than expected. Despite that, two of the biggest tech companies on the planet – Apple and Samsung – are working on multiple devices with 5G support including tablets.



While Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy Tab S6 5G, Apple is working on a 5G-enabled iPad with mmWave support. In fact, Samsung has already confirmed its plans to launch the Galaxy Tab S6 5G in the coming months. Apple, on the other hand, is yet to confirm reports that claim it is developing a 5G-enabled iPad.

Apple iPad Pro 5G

Citing industry sources, DigiTimes is reporting that Apple is working on a 5G-based iPad. While the report does not specify the model name, it could be the top-end iPad Pro that would support 5G. The report further said that Advanced Semiconductor Engineering will be supplying antenna-in-package technology for the iPad Pro 5G. The same vendor is also rumored to supply antenna-in-package technology for the first 5G iPhones, which are expected to launch later this year.

With the next-generation iPad Pro is expected to have a Time-of-Flight (ToF) sensor for better-augmented reality experiences, it makes sense for Apple to bring 5G to the top-of-the-line iPad model. Look, 5G represents a huge opportunity for any tech company and Apple is no exception. By bringing 5G to the iPad Pro, Apple could tap into the growing enterprise market by developing unique solutions to meet the needs of its clients. Beyond the enterprise market, healthcare is another opportunity waiting to be explored.

What is mmWave

5G operates in millimeter wave (mmWave), which is essentially a super high-frequency spectrum that ranges from 24 to 100 GHz. This is actually faster than 4G networks, which use about 700 MHz-2500 MHz frequency to transfer information.

If Apple is indeed working on a 5G-enabled iPad Pro, the company would try to take advantage of partnerships and privacy to penetrate deeper into the enterprise market. According to a Forbes article, Atherton Research estimates that Apple’s enterprise business is now worth more than $40 billion.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 5G

Samsung, too, seems interested in launching 5G-enabled tablets in the market. The reason why Samsung might interest in 5G tablets is something related to the acceptance of 5G-enabled smartphones in the market. With more than 6.7 million 5G Galaxy smartphones shipped in 2019, Samsung would like to grow its portfolio that supports next-generation 5G networks. It makes sense, considering Samsung is heavily investing in smart home and connected devices including smart TVs, personal robots, and even AR headsets.

Samsung didn’t say how different the Galaxy Tab S6 5G will be from the standard model, but it is understandable that the 5G-enabled tablet will be more powerful internally. The company says the Galaxy Tab S6 5G will offer “high-quality video conferencing, as well as a premium experience for watching live and pre-recorded video streams or playing cloud and online games with friends.” Faster speed and low latency are the biggest reasons why anyone would like to buy a 5G-enabled Galaxy Tab S6.

The South Korean giant says it will launch the Tab S6 5G in South Korea in the first quarter of 2020. It didn’t specify if the 5G variant of the Tab S6 will ever come to other markets, including India where 5G is not expected to launch before 2021.

