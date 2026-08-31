Apple and Huawei set for foldable showdown in September

Apple is entering a market Huawei has helped pioneer, as both companies target the ultra-premium segment.

Written by: Anuj Bhatia
6 min readNew DelhiAug 31, 2026 12:25 PM IST
HuaweiA Tri fold smartphone on display at a Huawei store in China. (Image credit: Anuj Bhatia/Indian Express)
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Apple and Huawei are both gearing up to launch new foldable smartphones next month, with many calling it a showdown for the ultra-high-end smartphone crown.

Samsung, the world’s top smartphone maker, has been selling foldable smartphones since 2019, while Google, Motorola, and others have followed suit. However, foldables still account for a tiny 1.3 per cent share of the global smartphone market.

Excluding China, Samsung remains the leading vendor in the foldable smartphone category, with a 48.3 per cent market share in the first quarter of 2026. However, Motorola leads in the US with a 65 per cent share, and across the Americas, where it holds a 59 per cent share.

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Although foldable phones were pitched as groundbreaking innovations when they were first introduced years ago, they still haven’t shown consumers why they should choose a foldable over a traditional slab-style glass device.

That said, smartphone brands have made significant progress in reducing the weight and thickness of foldable devices while improving their durability. However, the user interface and overall experience remain largely similar to those of conventional smartphones, with relatively few meaningful changes.

Apple is holding its highly anticipated product launch event on September 9 at its Apple Park headquarters in Cupertino, California, while Huawei has an event scheduled for September 7.

iphone Apple’s iPhone Ultra s expected to launch in September at around ,000 or more.

Apple’s well-thought-out entry

Apple will debut a foldable iPhone, which it could market as the iPhone Ultra, for the first time. The launch would push Apple into the super-premium smartphone category with a folding phone, a segment the company has long resisted entering even as rivals in the industry have experimented with folding-screen devices for years.

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John Ternus, who replaced Tim Cook as Apple CEO, will take the stage at the Steve Jobs Theater on September 9 to unveil its first foldable iPhone, potentially Cupertino-based company’s most important product launch in a decade.

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Apple’s foldable iPhone, which may feature a book-style design, closely resembles Samsung’s recently launched Galaxy Z Fold 8, which has started off well in sales. The device is expected to open like a book into a mini tablet, with a wider and shorter form factor that resembles an international passport. It will run iOS, the operating system that powers the iPhone, but is expected to support iPad-like layouts and let users run two apps side by side.

The iPhone is a key money maker for Apple, generating $57.0 billion in revenue in fiscal 2026’s second quarter.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 review Apple’s iPhone Ultra may look like Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 8. (Image: Anuj Bhatia/The Indian Express)

Analysts say the new, wider form factor of foldable phones could help expand the market, and Apple could play a major role in making that happen. IDC expects Apple to account for 29.4 per cent of foldable smartphone shipments in 2026 and 34.9 per cent in 2027, making it the largest foldable brand within its first 12 months in the category, ahead of Huawei, Samsung, and Motorola.

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Insiders say Apple’s entry into the foldable phone market is well thought out, especially as demand for premium smartphones continues to grow and offers higher profit margins per unit.

The smartphone industry is gradually shifting from value-driven to premium-focused, with fewer brands interested in launching affordable phones and more turning their attention toward high-end devices. This could become the norm as the ongoing memory crisis has made smartphone production more expensive, pushing brands to shift toward more premium devices.

All of this is happening as global smartphone shipments are expected to fall 16.7 per cent this year. However, despite soaring device prices, demand for premium smartphones remains strong in markets such as India and China.

Huawei Huawei has been making foldable phone for years. (Image credit: Anuj Bhatia/Indian Express)

Facing a pioneer

But Apple faces stiff competition from Chinese tech giant Huawei, which is perhaps the most successful foldable phone maker in its home market. Over the years, the Shenzhen-based Huawei has launched foldable phones in a variety of designs and price points. Next month, it plans to launch the Mate XT 2, an upgrade to its flagship device.

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Huawei pioneered the concept two years ago with the Mate XT, the first device of its kind. The device initially debuted in China before reaching select overseas markets last year.

It has since sold 470,000 Mate XT units, generating more than $1.3 billion in revenue, according to IDC. This makes it a commercial success despite catering to a niche audience.

Huawei’s Mate XT series is known for its trifold design, with two hinges that let the device fold at two points. When fully opened, the phone transforms into a tablet-like device. It will run on the latest version of HarmonyOS 7, the company’s self-developed operating system.

Huawei store A Huawei flagship store in Shenzhen, China. (Image credit: Anuj Bhatia/Indian Express)

While the US has imposed sanctions and trade restrictions on Huawei since 2019, reducing the company’s exposure and footprint in Western markets, Huawei remains a major smartphone maker in China and several other Asian markets.

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Also read | ‘Young consumers find classic cameras unique’: Fujifilm Asia Pacific MD on the Gen Z appeal of old-school cameras

Late last year, Samsung also announced a trifold smartphone, and its ambitious Galaxy Z TriFold launched in select markets earlier this year. However, sales were halted just three months after its launch. The phone featured a 6.5-inch cover screen and two hinges that allowed it to unfold into a 10-inch main display. It was priced at $2,899.

Apple may be entering the foldable market with the iPhone Ultra, though the question remains whether the company, best known for entering markets late and making product categories mainstream, can make foldable phones more appealing to consumers.

Apple promised to revitalise the immersive headset market with the Vision Pro, but the $3,500 device became a commercial failure, marking a rare misstep in the company’s history. So, even Apple does not have a 100 per cent track record when it comes to turning niche product categories into mainstream successes.

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Anuj Bhatia
Anuj Bhatia

Anuj Bhatia is an Assistant Editor at indianexpress.com with a career spanning over a decade. Active in the domain since 2011, he has established himself as a distinct voice in tech journalism, specializing in long-form narratives that bridge the gap between complex innovation and consumer lifestyle. Experience & Career: Anuj has been a key contributor to The Indian Express since late 2016. Prior to his current tenure, he served as a Senior Tech Writer at My Mobile magazine and held a role as a reviewer and tech writer at Gizbot. His professional trajectory reflects a rigorous commitment to technology reporting, backed by a postgraduate degree from Banaras Hindu University. Expertise & Focus Areas: Anuj’s reporting covers the spectrum of personal technology, characterized by a unique blend of modern analysis and historical context. His key focus areas include: Core Technology: Comprehensive coverage of smartphones, personal computers, apps, and lifestyle tech. Deep-Dive Narratives: Specializes in composing longer-form feature articles and explainers that explore the intersection of history, technology, and popular culture. Global & Local Scope: Reports extensively on major international product launches from industry titans like Apple and Google, while simultaneously covering the ecosystem of indie and home-grown tech startups. Niche Interests: A dedicated focus on vintage technology and retro gaming, offering readers a nostalgic yet analytical perspective on the evolution of tech. Authoritativeness & Trust Anuj is a trusted voice in the industry, recognized for his ability to de-jargonize trending topics and provide context to rapid technological advancements. His authority is reinforced by his on-ground presence at major international tech conferences and his nuanced approach to product reviews. By balancing coverage of the world's most valuable tech brands with emerging startups, he offers a holistic and objective view of the global technology landscape. Find all stories by Anuj Bhatia here. You can find Anuj on Linkedin. ... Read More

 

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