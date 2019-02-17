Amazon Apple Fest: Top deals on iPhone XR, MacBook Air, iPad Pro and more

Amazon India is hosting “Apple Fest” sale on its e-retail platform from February 15 to February 21, 2019. During the sale, users can avail high discounts on the purchase of iPhones, MacBooks, iPads and Apple accessories as well.

A discount of as much as Rs 16,000 is available on the purchase of iPhones, Rs 15,000 on MacBook models and Rs 4,000 on Apple earphones. Users can also avail no cost EMI option as well as exchange offers on the already discounted products.

Best deals at Amazon India Apple Fest

Apple iPhone XR: Amazon India is offering Apple iPhone XR at a discounted price of Rs 70,900 down Rs 6,000 from its original price of Rs 76,900 for the 64GB storage variant. The same discount of Rs 6,000 is available on 128GB and 256GB storage variants of iPhone XR– priced at Rs 75,900 instead of Rs 81,900 and Rs 85,900 instead of Rs 91,900 respectively.

Apple iPhone X: Amazon India is offering a discount of Rs 16,901 on the 64GB storage version of iPhone X with the sale amount being Rs 74,999 instead of Rs 91,900. The 256GB storage version of iPhone X is priced at Rs 87,999– down Rs 20,931 from the original price of Rs 1,08,930.

Apple iPhone 8 Plus: With a discount of Rs 2,901, the 64GB storage version of iPhone 8 Plus is available for Rs 66,999 instead of Rs 69,900. The 256GB storage variant of iPhone 8 Plus is available for a discount of Rs 4,901 at Rs 79,999 instead of Rs 84,900.

Apple iPad Pro: Amazon is giving a discount of Rs 10,148 on 10.5-inch Apple iPad Pro (WiFi, 64GB,) that is available for Rs 47,752 instead of Rs 57,900 (Gold). The 256Gb storage variant of iPad Pro (WiFi + Cellular) is available for Rs 74,100 sintead of Rs 83,900.

MacBook Air: During the Apple Fest, 128GB variant of the 13-inch MacBook Air is available for Rs 1,05,990, down Rs 8910 from the original price of Rs 1,14,900. The 256GB variant of the MacBook Air is available for Rs 1,24,900 after a price cut of Rs 10,000 on its MRP.

Other discounts during Apple Fest: During the Apple Fest on Amazon India, iPhone 7 (32GB) is on sale for Rs 37,999 instead of Rs 39,900, iPhone 6S (32GB) is available for Rs 26,999 instead of Rs 29,900 and iPhone 6 (32GB) is priced at Rs 22,999 instead of Rs 31,900.

Apple Watch Series 3, Apple Pencil and other accessories for Macs and iPhones are available on discounted prices.