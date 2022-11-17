Apple iOS 16.2 beta brings Always-On display customisation options

Soon after Apple launched the iPhone 14 series in September this year, many were disappointed with the tech giant’s implementation of the Always-On display on the new phones.

But according to a recent report by MacRumors, Apple is testing a new functionality that lets users customise the Always-On display feature on iOS 16.2 Beta. It looks like Apple developers have added two new toggles, namely, ‘Show Wallpaper’ and ‘Show Notifications’.

As the name suggests, turning off the ‘Show Wallpaper’ option removes the wallpaper from the always-on display whereas turning off the ‘Show Notification’s option disables all notifications when the always-on kicks in action.

In case you are on iOS 16.2 Beta, you can find these two toggles by opening the Settings app, heading over to the ‘Display and Brightness’ section and going to the ‘Always On Display’ section. However, turning off both toggles will still show the time and widgets if you have placed some on the Lock Screen.

The new feature is aimed at users who don’t like Apple’s implementation of the feature and might help those complaining about the functionality draining their battery life. Last month, the Cupertino-based company rolled out iOS 16.1, which introduced a larger battery percentage text, clean energy charging and live activities.