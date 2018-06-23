Apple admits to MacBook Pro keyboard issues, launches service program

Apple has admitted to flaws in keyboard design and said that the issue made letters or characters repeat unexpectedly or do not appear and key(s) feel “sticky” or do not respond in a consistent manner. Apple has admitted to flaws in keyboard design and said that the issue made letters or characters repeat unexpectedly or do not appear and key(s) feel “sticky” or do not respond in a consistent manner.

Apple has publicly acknowledged flaw in a small percentage of keyboards in certain MacBook and MacBook Pro models. The Cupertino technology giant will cover the cost of repairs beyond the products’ normal warranty, according to a report in The Outline. The move comes as Apple faces class action lawsuits, claiming that the MacBook maker designed flawed keyboards since 2015. Apple’s butterfly keyboard design first featured in the 12-inch MacBook, launched in 2015. At that time, the company claimed that this was more accurate and precise than other keyboards.

Now, Apple has admitted to flaws in keyboard design and said that the issue made letters or characters repeat unexpectedly or do not appear and key(s) feel “sticky” or do not respond in a consistent manner. Macbook users with flawed keyboards can head to Apple or Apple Authorised Service Provider to get the keyboard serviced free of charge. The eligible MacBook and MacBook Pro models for four years from the date of purchase will be covered under this programme.

“Today we launched a keyboard service program for our customers that covers a small percentage of keyboards in certain MacBook and MacBook Pro models which may exhibit one or more of the following behaviors: letters or characters that repeat unexpectedly or don’t appear when pressed or keys that feel “sticky” or aren’t responding in a consistent manner,” an Apple spokesperson said in a statement to 9to5 Mac.

Apple has put out a list of eligible models market-wise. The list for India includes, MacBook (Retina, 12-­inch, Early 2015), MacBook (Retina, 12­-inch, Early 2016), MacBook (Retina, 12-­inch, 2017), MacBook Pro (13­-inch, 2016, Two Thunderbolt 3 Ports), MacBook Pro (13-­inch, 2017, Two Thunderbolt 3 Ports), MacBook Pro (13-­inch, 2016, Four Thunderbolt 3 Ports), MacBook Pro (13-­inch, 2017, Four Thunderbolt 3 Ports), MacBook Pro (15-­inch, 2016), and MacBook Pro (15-­inch, 2017).

Prior to this, Apple never publicly acknowledged the keyboard flaw, though it did encourage keyboard cleaning using a can of compressed air. One of the lawsuits filed at the Northern District Court of California, says that ‘thousands’ of users have been inconvenienced by the butterfly keyboards. On most occasions, the lawsuit went on to say ‘minimal amount of dust and debris’ was enough for keyboard failure.

