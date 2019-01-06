Apple addresses 2018 iPad Pro ‘Bend’ controversy with new support page

Apple has published a support page that explains the manufacturing process for the 2018 iPad Pro. The move is seen as an attempt to address the bent iPad Pro controversy, which has triggered a backlash from loyal Apple fans. The Cupertino company has assured users that a slight bend in the iPad Pro is considered normal.

Apple says the 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro have an aluminum unibody enclosure is strong, light, and durable. Instead of the curved edges found on previous-generation iPad models, the new iPad Pros feature a rectangular design with straight edges. Cellular iPad Pros feature Gigabit-class LTE, with support for more cellular bands. The support page also explains that the antenna spits on the sides of the iPad Pro, which essentially offer optimum cellular performance, were manufactured through a high-temperature process, dubbed co-molding that bonds plastic to the aluminum surface.

“In this high-temperature process, plastic is injected into precisely milled channels in the aluminum enclosure where it bonds to micro-pores in the aluminum surface,” the support page reads. “After the plastic cools, the entire enclosure is finished with a precision CNC machining operation, yielding a seamless integration of plastic and aluminum into a single, strong enclosure.”

Apple says its flatness specification “allows for no more than 400 microns of deviation across the length of any side”, which is less than the thickness of four sheets of paper. The company assures users that a bend within 400 microns will not affect iPad Pro’s strength of the enclosure or its performance.

The support page reiterates that Apple has a 14-day return policy in place on products brought directly from the company, and it urges consumers iPad Pro owners who think the bend in their tablet exceeds the 400 microns standard to contact Apple Support.