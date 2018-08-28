Apple A12 chip will be 20 per cent faster, 2019 iPhones likely to ditch 3D Touch: Report

Apple’s A12 chip is said to be 20 per cent faster and consume 40 per cent less power Apple’s A12 chip is said to be 20 per cent faster and consume 40 per cent less power

Apple’s upcoming A12 will be 20 per cent faster and use 40 per cent less power, according to CultofMac report. Due to a compact fabrication process (7nm), the upcoming Apple chipset will reportedly be faster. While previous reports have suggested Apple’s A12 processor to be manufactured by TSMC, the latest report corroborating it cites that the fabrication will likely offer better performance and waste less heat and saving power.

This time around, TSMC is said to build A12 chip using 7nm manufacturing process instead of the 10nm process that was fabricated on the A11 Bionic chip.

As per the CultofMac report, the upcoming A12 chipset is said to feature similar hexacore processor configuration as the previous iteration. The chipset is said to boost performance with two cores when ‘apps demand’ and switch to the other cores to preserve energy.

A minimum of 30 per cent speed is expected from Apple’s A12 chip and with extrapolation, in speed, the upcoming processor is said to exhibit as high as 70 per cent. Further CultofMac report cites that power consumption on the A12 chip will likely ‘tone down’ to 40 per cent.

Also Read: Apple iPhone X 2018 lineup: Design, colour, and everything else we know so far

Meanwhile, 2019 Apple iPhone models are rumoured to miss out 3D Touch. Blayne Curtis, an analyst with Barclays cited that none of the 2019 OLED iPhone models will have 3D Touch. Earlier this year, Ming-Chi Kuo said that the 6.1-inch LCD iPhone won’t feature 3D Touch.

Kuo back then citing this to be a cost saving measure said that Apple was moving to CGS (Cover Glass Sensor) process. The 2019 iPhone models are rumoured to sport triple camera setup to enable AR features. While Apple introduced TrueDepth Camera system on the premium iPhone X, the company is expected to leverage it and improve interface by using optimal 3D mapping to enable air gestures.

As per reports, the upcoming iPhone models are said to include a ToF (Time of Flight) sensor to enable users to draw 3D structures and overlay ‘information on top of real-world scenes.’ The Cupertino tech company is widely anticipated to unveil the iPhone X 2018 lineup at its September 12 event. Apple is reportedly planning to launch three new iPhone models including two with OLED display and an affordable variant with LCD display.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd