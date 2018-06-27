Apple’s 6.1-inch LCD iPhone with single camera to launch in September: Ming-Chi Kuo

Apple’s 6.1-inch LCD iPhone to launch in September at an affordable price. (Image of Apple iPhone X for representation) Apple’s 6.1-inch LCD iPhone to launch in September at an affordable price. (Image of Apple iPhone X for representation)

Apple is likely to launch three iPhones this year, including the LCD model at a cheaper price. According to Ming-Chi Kuo, who now works at research firm TF International Securities after leaving KGI Securities, the 6.1-inch iPhone will feature an LCD display but comes with a notch introduced with the iPhone X last year. He further expects Apple to launch the 6.1-inch iPhone, alongside a second-generation iPhone X and iPhone X Plus in September.

Kuo claims that mass production of the 6.1-inch LCD iPhone “is more difficult” and will unlikely start later this year, but notes that the handset will be ready for release in September. The analyst further says that the device will likely to cost between $600-$700 (or approx Rs 41,145-Rs 48,002) in the US. Previously, Kuo has predicted a $700-$800 (or approx Rs 48,002-Rs 54,860) entry-level price.

The lower price of the 6.1-inch model is possible by using the cheaper LCD panel over an OLED screen, the removal of 3D Touch, and sticking with a single camera shooter on the back. Kuo believes that Apple will continue ordering LCD iPhones alongside OLED iPhones next year. Apple is believed to launch an upgraded 5.8-inch iPhone X, a new 6.5-inch iPhone X Plus, and the 6.1-inch LCD iPhone.

Apart from new iPhone models, Apple is expected to launch a cheaper MacBook Air, upgraded iPad models with Face ID and new Apple Watch models with larger displays. It goes without saying that these are just rumours for now, though Kuo has previously proved to be accurate on the majority of his Apple predictions.

