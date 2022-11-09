Apple rolls out 5G for iPhone beta users in India

Apple has started rolling out a beta update for select iPhone users in India, enabling Jio and Airtel 5G services in cities where the next-generation networks are available. The update, which is currently in beta, will help Apple collect early feedback about the network proficiency and resolve issues before the company pushes out a software update that brings 5G to millions of iPhone users in December.

5G is the next-generation wireless technology that’s expected to change how people live and work. It promises faster download speeds and low latency, opening new use cases such as cloud gaming. 4G LTE is the fastest wireless technology available to most people right now.

Apple iPhone users can try 5G services on their devices by downloading the iOS 16.2 beta update, though you will have to sign up for the beta from the Apple website. Unfortunately, not every iPhone user can access 5G even if they download the iOS 16.2 beta software update. You need the following iPhone models – iPhone 14, iPhone 13, iPhone 12 and iPhone SE (3)- to get early access to 5G.

Before getting your hands on iOS 16.2 beta update, make sure to enroll in the beta software programme.

Start by going to the Apple Beta Software Programme website and clicking on sign up.

Sign in with your Apple ID.

You should then be taken to a page that’s labelled Guide for Public Betas. Click on the link for the operating system you want to install that’s near the top of the screen. In this case, it’s iOS.

The benefit of installing beta software on your Apple device is to get to try new features before the general public. Users on beta also contribute to the polishing of updating software before it is ready for a wider rollout.

Note that Apple recommends downloading the beta software only on a spare iPhone that’s not your primary device.

The beta rollout of the 5G software update by Apple comes after the Indian government had pressed Apple and other smartphone makers last month to prioritise faster 5G software upgrades. Major smartphone makers, including OnePlus and Motorola, have started rolling out 5G updates in a phased manner.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched 5G services last month at the India Mobile Congress event in October. Jio recently started the beta trial of 5G services in four Indian cities. Its rival Airtel offers high-speed connectivity in eight cities. Both telecom operators plan to expand the service across India by the end of next year. Vodafone, another major operator, is yet to indicate when it plans to roll out 5G services in the country.