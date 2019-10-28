Apple 2020 iPhones might sport a 120Hz display: Report

Apple’s next generation iPhones might come with an OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate according to a new report by DigiTimes. Currently, only the ProMotion iPad Pro devices support a 120Hz refresh rate, however, they sport LCD panels instead of OLED ones.

If the report turns out to be true, this will be the first time Apple would add an OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate to its iPhone lineup. As of now, only the Asus ROG Phone 2 supports a 120Hz refresh rate display.

According to the report, the 120Hz display used in the upcoming iPhones will enable a smoother touchscreen experience, with scrolling and swiping feeling a lot more fluid. To recall, it is claimed that the ProMotion displays used in the iPad Pro models have better touch responsiveness.

As of now, all iPhones including the latest iPhone 11 series have a 60Hz refresh rate. The 10.5-inch iPad Pro and the 12.9-inch iPad Pro, both of which were launched back in 2017 were the company’s first devices to utilise 120Hz display technology.

In an earlier report, it was stated that the next generation iPhones will feature a major redesign and will resemble the iPhone 4. It is being said that the new iPhones will feature a metal rim frame sandwiched between two slabs of glass. The iPhone 12 series is also expected to support 5G networks out of the box.

It is being said that Apple will launch four iPhones next year, the iPhone SE successor in March, followed by iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max in September.