Apple’s new low-cost ‘2020 iPhone SE’ could be right around the corner

Despite the novel coronavirus outbreak, Apple is reportedly gearing up to launch a new, cheaper ‘iPhone SE’ at the earliest. According to a report from 9to5Mac, the launch of the low-cost iPhone could happen today. The device – known as the 2020 iPhone SE or iPhone 9 – had been rumoured to launch an event in March, which didn’t take place because of the coronavirus.

Citing a highly trusted reader, 9to5Mac claims that the entry-level model will likely be called the ‘2020 iPhone SE’ when it launches this month. The same source also revealed that the new iPhone will be made available in three colors options at launch – White, Black, and PRODUCT (Red).

Additionally, Apple will release five official cases for the so-called ‘2020 iPhone SE’ including Black and White Silicone cases and a leather version in Red, Black and Midnight Blue. The handset will be made available in 64GB, 128GB and 256GB storage options.

9to5Mac couldn’t confirm the retail price of the iPhone, but rumour has it that the base model of the device will cost $399 (Rs 30,393) in the US. Earlier week, 9to5Mac reported that the cases for the new model have started to arrive at Best Buy, one of the top electronics retailers in the US.

New iPhone SE will look like the iPhone 8

Apple’s cheaper iPhone SE 2 will be a sequel to the original iPhone SE, which was released in 2016. A lot of consumers liked the entry-level model, which was identical to the iPhone 5s but featured the latest hardware. It was more of a compact smartphone with a 4-inch screen.

The new version of the iPhone SE is likely to use the design language of the iPhone 8 but will come with the updated internals. Expect the smartphone to feature a 4.7-inch screen and the A13 Bionic chipset inside.

The cheap iPhone will be targeted at those users who simply want to use Apple’s core services and the App Store but don’t want to spend Rs 68,399 on the iPhone 11.

Apple could target India with new iPhone SE

India is one such market where people might be interested in getting the new iPhone SE. Although Apple is seen as a luxury smartphone maker in India, the launch of the iPhone SE 2 could give the company access to the growing mid-range smartphone market. But a bigger issue for Apple might be in deciding the price of the new iPhone SE in the country, especially after the increase in tax on mobile phones and specific parts from 12 per cent to 18 per cent. This week all smartphone makers including Apple have raised prices of smartphones in India.

There is still uncertainty over the release of the new iPhone SE. Some believe that Apple might delay the launch of the new handset, others say the company is ready to launch a low-cost iPhone SE on April 15 and will begin shipping it on April 22.

