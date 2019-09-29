2020 iPhone prototype leak reveals no notch, 6.7-inch display

Apple just launched its 2019 iPhone series but rumours about the next year’s iPhone have already started to surface. Tipster Ben Geskin has posted on Twitter of what he claims to be one of the 2020 iPhone prototypes, which will have a larger 6.7-inch display. Apple is said to finally ditch the notched design and include the FaceID in the top bezel.

The most notable changes are a bigger form factor and the absence of notch. A 6.7-inch screen means Apple’s largest-ever display on an iPhone. As per the tweet, Apple could ditch a notch design that was introduced on iPhone X and instead stick with thin bezels surrounding the display.

The top bezel will hold the front camera, FaceID camera, and other sensors. Of course, this is just a prototype photo, which means the final design could be entirely different so the report needs to be taken with a pinch of salt.

Well-known Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has also predicted (via 9to5Mac) a form-factor for iPhone 2020 series. Kuo suggests the next year’s iPhone lineup will also have 5G support, and camera function upgrades.

Though Kuo did not expand on the new design, a previous report has hinted at a 5.4-inch screen for the iPhone 11 Pro successor, while the iPhone 11 Pro Max successor will sport a 6.7-inch screen. In addition, the cameras on the 2020 iPhones could include a rear time of flight (ToF) sensor for new augmented reality features.

Exclusive: One of the 2020 iPhone prototypes has 6.7-inch display with Face ID and TrueDepth camera system housed in the top bezel. pic.twitter.com/sAJE7J12ty — Ben Geskin (@BenGeskin) September 26, 2019

According to a Bloomberg report, Apple is working on in-display fingerprint ID for its 2020 iPhone line-up, which will work in tandem with the existing Face ID system. The next year’s iPhones could get a switchable 60Hz/120Hz refresh rate display just like the iPad Pro. For the displays, Apple is undergoing talks with Samsung and LG, tipster Ice Universe claimed.