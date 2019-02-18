Apple’s 2019 lineup leaked: iPhone XI with bilateral charging, 16-inch MacBook Pro, AirPods 2 and more

Apple will release the 2019 iPhones with reverse wireless charger, improved FaceID and triple cameras, according to TF International Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. The Cupertino company could also release a 16-inch MacBook Pro with the all-new design, a 31-inch 6K monitor, AirPods 2 and more in 2019.

2019 iPhones to feature bilateral wireless charging, bigger batteries

Kuo, who has an excellent record on Apple scoops, says the 2019 iPhones will feature the same screens sizes as the previous-generation models. Simply put, the iPhone XI Max, iPhone XI and iPhone XIR will likely sport 6.5-inch OLED, 5.8-inch OLED and 6.1 LCD displays, respectively.

Plus, the 2019 iPhone lineup will also retain a Lightning connector instead of USB Type-C. Apple is also expected to stick to FaceID on the 2019 iPhones and a display notch. However, Apple’s TrueDepth camera may get an upgrade with a high-power flood illuminator for superior FaceID recognition.

As for a change, all the 2019 iPhone models will get bigger batteries, ultra-wide band (UWB) for indoor positioning and navigation, a frosted glass back, and a triple-camera setup. Though it’s unclear which model would get a triple-camera setup. Previous rumours have suggested that the iPhone XI Max will get a triple-camera setup on the back.

Additionally, Kuo believes the 2019 iPhone models might come with “bilateral” wireless charging, meaning the iPhone would be able to charge other devices wirelessly. Last year, Huawei Mate 20 Pro was the first smartphone to come with reverse wireless charging. Rumour has it that the Samsung Galaxy S10 and Xiaomi Mi 9 will likely support reverse wireless charging feature.

Two new iPad Pros with upgraded processors, 10.2-inch iPad tipped

The analyst claims Apple will likely release two new iPad Pros this year with upgraded processors. Last year, Apple had launched the iPad Pros in 12.9-inch and 11-inch screen sizes. Both the tablets are powered by Apple’s A12X Bionic processor. As rumoured, the 9.7-inch iPad will see an increase in size to 10.2-inches, thanks to a reduction in bezels. Kuo once again corroborated reports of the iPad Mini 5, which according to the analyst will get an upgraded processor.

16-inch MacBook Pro, 31-inch 6K monitor coming in 2019

Beyond new iPhones and iPad Pros, Apple is also gearing up to launch a MacBook Pro a 16-inch to 16.5-inch screen size and an all-new design language. This is the first time we’re hearing that Apple plans to launch a new high-end MacBook Pro this year. Unfortunately, we do not know much about a 16-inch MacBook Pro beyond that it will have an all-new design. Expect this premium MacBook Pro to cater to games and creative professionals.

Kuo also says Apple may add a 32GB RAM option to the existing 13-inch MacBook Pro. Additionally, Apple is also expected to launch a 31-inch 6k3t monitor. Evidently, the display is said to come with a mini LED-like backlight design, giving it “outstanding display quality”.

Interestingly, Kuo also mentions a new Mac Pro in the pipeline and the launch could happen this year. Apple had previously said that it would release a modular Mac Pro desktop computer in 2019.

AirPods 2 with wireless charging support, AirPower and 7th gen iPod Touch also expected

As tipped multiple times before, Apple is on the track to release the second-generation AirPods in 2019. According to Kuo, AirPods 2 will feature wireless charging support and upgraded Bluetooth connectivity. He goes on to claim that we may finally see AirPower hitting retail shelves alongside the 7th iPod Touch with an upgraded processor. Kuo says AirPower will ship in the first half of 2019. Apple first announced its AirPods wireless charging mat alongside the iPhone X, iPhone 8 and 8 Plus in 2018.

Apple Watch ECG function to launch in more markets

Lastly, Kuo predicts Apple Watch ECG feature will be rolled out to more markets this year, which is currently limited to the US market. He also believes Apple could make its smartwatch available in a new ceramic case finish. If you recall, Apple Watch Series 3 was made available in a ceramic case finish but Apple chose not to experiment with the design with the Apple Watch Series 4.

As with everything Apple, these plans can change, so it is recommended to take this report with a grain of salt. Apple usually holds an event in September to launch its iPhones.