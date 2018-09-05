Apple’s 2019 iPhone lineup will not come with in-display fingerprint scanner: Ming-Chi Kuo

Apple will not launch iPhones with in-display fingerprint scanner anytime soon. (Image of Apple iPhone X for representation) Apple will not launch iPhones with in-display fingerprint scanner anytime soon. (Image of Apple iPhone X for representation)

Apple has no plans to add an in-display fingerprint scanner in the upcoming or future iPhone lineup. Ming-Chi Kuo, a well-known analyst who has a great track when it comes to yet-to-be-announced Apple devices, has revealed in its latest research note (via 9to5Mac) the company will continue with FaceID on all its devices.

According to Kuo, FaceID is serving well for Apple and thus the reason why the company does not intend to launch an iPhone with an in-display fingerprint tech anytime soon. But, apparently the decision to not adopt an in-display fingerprint scanner could be related to hardware restrictions.

The analyst believes the current in-display fingerprint scanners have limited support for OLED screens, and Apple recently switched to the same display technology for the iPhone X. Kuo says these sensors only work on the specific part of the screen, rather than the entire screen. Considering that an in-display fingerprint scanning technology is in its early stages, Apple is likely to stick to FaceID as the biometric identification on the iPhone and other devices.

While Apple is shying away from adopting fingerprint on display technology, Android manufacturers will continue to heavily invest in the new form of biometric identification on smartphones. Kuo expects Fingerprint on Display (FOD) components sale will rise exponentially next year. Earlier this year, Vivo launched the X21 with an in-display fingerprint scanner, followed by its Nex smartphone. Oppo, too, introduced its R17 with an in-display fingerprint scanner, Samsung, one of the biggest smartphone manufacturer in the world, is expected to adopt fingerprint on display technology for its Galaxy S10. The successor to the Galaxy S9 might launch in the first quarter of 2019.

Apple’s next iPhone lineup will launch on September 12, which is next week. The world’s most valuable company is expected to launch three iPhones: a 5.8-inch iPhone XS, a 6.5-inch iPhone XS Plus, and a 6.1-inch iPhone XC. All three iPhones will likely feature FaceID.

