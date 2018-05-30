Apple’s 2019 iPhone could get triple cameras with 3D sensor: Report

Apple could launch an iPhone with a triple-lens camera setup in 2019. (Image of iPhone X for representation) Apple could launch an iPhone with a triple-lens camera setup in 2019. (Image of iPhone X for representation)

Apple will launch at least one iPhone model with a triple-camera setup in 2019. Citing a research note from Deutsche Securities analyst Lu Jialin, Economic Daily (via MacRumors) claims that a triple-lens camera system will enable advanced 3D sensing on the 2019 iPhone through stereoscopic vision, with two of the sensors able to capture images of a single object with two different angles. The triangular method would then be used to obtain the distance between the iPhone and the object.

The third lens will likely have a longer focal length that would enable enhanced zoom, says Lu. It simply hints that the 2019 iPhone could be the first smartphone from Apple to feature a 3X optical zoom. In comparison, the iPhone 8 and iPhone X have two lenses with 2x optical zoom and 10x digital zoom.

A triple-lens camera setup could enhance the iPhone’s augmented reality features. Apple CEO Tim Cook is betting big on Augmented reality (AR) for the future growth. Last year, Apple released ARKit, an AR initiative that allows developers to make augmented reality apps for the iOS platform.

This isn’t the first time it has been reported that Apple is working on an iPhone with a triple-camera setup. Earlier this month, a report from Taipei Times said that the Cupertino company is working on an iPhone with three 12MP lenses on the back with up to 5x zoom.

For now, Huawei’s flagship P20 Pro remains the only smartphone on the market to feature three cameras on the back. The main sensor has a 40MP RGB sensor, a 20MP monochrome sensor, and an 8MP telephoto lens with 3X optical zoom (or 5x hybrid zoom). The high-end Android phone is available in India, and costs Rs 64,999.

