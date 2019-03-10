Apple’s 2019 iPad to retain Touch ID, headphone jack: Report

Apple will reportedly launch a slew of new devices on March 25, but it’s increasingly looking like a refreshed iPad may come with little to no design change. Unnamed sources told the Japanese blog Mac Otakara (via TechRadar) that Apple’s entry-level iPad, which retails for Rs 26,000 in India, will not offer any significant design changes.

That means the next-generation iPad will look identical to the existing model in terms of design. So, expect Apple to continue to sell the iPad with a home button, Touch ID and a headphone jack. It isn’t clear whether the upcoming iPad will sport a bigger display, though previous reports suggest Apple could stick with a 9.7-inch screen the same size as all earlier models.

Last year, Apple refreshed the iPad Pro and made major changes in design by trimming the bezels from all edges. It is also the first iPad to ditch a home button in favour of FaceID as a primary biometric feature.

Rumours pointing to a refreshed iPad have been swirling for months, but Apple is yet to confirm the existence of the next-gen model. Speculation is rife that the seventh-generation iPad might be getting a faster A11 processor, alongside the support for the updated Apple Pencil. TF International Securities analyst Ming-Chu Kuo previously said that the new iPad will stick to Apple’s proprietary Lightning port over instead of USB Type-C.

Apple is expected to hold an event on March 25, where it will make the seventh-generation iPad official. The Cupertino company is also rumoured to launch the iPad Mini 5, AirPods 2, AirPower, and the all-new iPod. Apart from new hardware products, Apple will also announce its news and video subscription service.