Apple’s 2018 product lineup: New iPhones, iPad Pro with FaceID, Mac Mini, AirPods 2, and more

Apple is expected to launch a slew of new products later this year, including three iPhones, next-generation iPad Pros with FaceID, all-new MacBook Air, 11-inch iPad, Mac Mini, AirPods 2, Apple Watch with a bigger display, and the long-delayed AirPower wireless charging pad. The leak comes from TF International Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo via 9to5Mac. Kuo is considered to be the most accurate analyst when it comes to predicting Apple’s upcoming devices.

Kuo expects Apple to release three new iPhones later this year. Out of the three models, two iPhones will feature OLED screens measuring 6.5-inches and 5.8-inches. Then there’s a third model that would feature a 6.1-inch TFT screen. The latter model will be heavily inspired by the iPhone X but it is said to launch at a lower price point. As per Kuo, the low-end iPhone could cost around $700 (or approx Rs 48,000).

The analyst is indicating an updated 12.9-inch iPad Pro and a new 11-inch model could be launched this fall. Both the tablets are expected to come with FaceID and edge-to-edge design with no home button. Evidently, an 11-inch version may replace the existing 10.5-inch iPad Pro.

A new iMac is also said to launch later this year, said Kuo. The model will apparently have a “significant display performance upgrade” in addition to a processor bump. In addition, Kuo says Apple is certain to launch a new, budget version of MacBook Air, although details are limited at the moment. Interestingly, Apple is expected to launch a revamped version of its long-neglected Mac Mini. The Mac Mini lineup was last refreshed, back in 2014. An upgraded MacBook is also expected to make its debut this fall, with improved internals.

Kuo also claims that the next-generation Apple Watch would come with a bigger display. To be exact, the smaller 38mm Apple Watch will reportedly jump from a 1.5-inch to a 1.57-inch one and the 42mm will increase from a 1.65-inch to a 1.75-inch one. Both smartwatches are expected to have enhanced and precise heart rate detection.

AirPods are said to be getting an update. Kuo says the headset will come with improved wireless performance, hands-free Siri, along with an AirPower compatible wireless charging case. Though the second-generation AirPods will not a get noise cancellation as previously rumoured.

In related news, Apple has updated its two of its high-end MacBook Pros: the 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Pros with Touch Bars. The latest 13-inch 15-inch laptops now feature 8th generation Intel Core processors – up to 6 cores on the 15-inch model and four cores on the 13-inch model. RAM can now be upgraded to 32GB. Storage goes up to 4TB on the 15-inch model and 2TB on the 13-inch model.

