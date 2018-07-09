Follow Us:
Apple 2018 iPhone models tipped to bundle 18W USB-C charger: Report

Leaked images reveal a purported Apple 18W USB-C charger which is expected to be bundled with the 2018 iPhone models

By: Tech Desk | New Delhi | Updated: July 9, 2018 7:48:43 pm
Apple is reportedly planning to add USB Type-C support to its 2018 iPhone and iPads. The latest leaked images shared by Macotakara, reveal an 18-Watt USB Type-C wall charger. While previous leaks claimed Apple was “still in its redesign phase” with USB-C technology and was unlikely to include it in the 2018 iPhone, the new report hints the upcoming iPhone models too will bundle USB Type-C charger, including the iPhone 9.

As per the images that appeared on the Chinese blog Macotakara, a prototype of the rumoured Apple 18W USB-C charger is seen featuring an oval shape design. However, the new charger will feature a similar style of ‘super-eclipse rounded corners’ as the current 5W charger. Previously leaked schematics, however, showcased a slimmer charger. The new 18W USB-Charger is expected to be bundled in the box with the upcoming iPhone models alongside a USB-C to Lightning cable. Further, the leaked images reveal the power adapter containing a USB-C port at the top and a Type A socket at the bottom. The labelling on the adapter shows two primary output rates 5V/3A (15W) and 9V/2A (18W).

Apple recently reduced the price of its USB-C to Lightning cable to $19 (via VentureBeat) and upgraded the 29W USB-C fast charger to a 30W ‘specification’ at the same price.

In a related news, case renders of the supposed 2018 iPhone 9 surfaced online revealing the design. The case renders shared by Ghostek reveal the device carrying a single camera module, similar bezel-less design and notch-style display as the premium iPhone X. The iPhone 9 is expected to have Face ID recognition. Previous reports have suggested the upcoming iPhone model to feature LCD panel.

